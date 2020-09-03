Edition: International
Wireless

Telkom South Africa offers 1 TB monthly for ZAR 999 in SIM-only deal with no contract or FUP

Thursday 3 September 2020 | 09:37 CET | News

Telkom South Africa has launched a SIM-only 1 terabyte monthly LTE deal for ZAR 999 with no fair use policy and on a month-to-month agreement, reports MyBroadband. Telkom said the Covid-19 pandemic has encouraged it to offer this SIM-only smart broadband wireless deal that will ensure that people do not run out of data. The new service runs on Telkom’s 2,300 MHz LTE/LTE-A network and there is no speed limit or contract. 

Telkom's 1 TB LTE deal is also available using a Huawei B-535 router at ZAR 1,069 per month and on a 24-month contract. Telkom said that the data allowance has a 60-day validity and that the offer is coverage-dependent and subject to an address check.




Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telkom
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

LTE

::: more

