Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Tencent lifts Q2 revenues by 20%, games revenue grows 12%

Wednesday 18 August 2021 | 15:57 CET | News
Tencent reported higher results for the second quarter, helped by growth across all business lines but particularly Business Services and advertising. Game revenue meanwhile benefitted from international growth following stricter regulation in its home market China. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Tencent
Countries: China
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Traditional gaming companies look to get a piece of growing mobile games market
Published 12 Aug 2021 16:39 CET | World
Traditional gaming companies are starting to taking a bigger interest in the mobile games market. Not so surprising given the ...

SUNeVision, Tencent Cloud partner on cloud connectivity in Asia
Published 11 Aug 2021 21:42 CET | Asia
SUNeVision and Tencent Cloud have partnered to jointly expand their presence and connectivity in Asia. Tencent Cloud is now ...

Tencent faces public interest lawsuit over WeChat kids mode
Published 09 Aug 2021 15:36 CET | China
A local prosecutor in Beijing opened a public interest lawsuit against Tencent Holdings, alleging that the youth mode of its ...

Tencent cuts kids' playing time on Honour of Kings to defuse govt worries

Published 05 Aug 2021 09:52 CET | China
Tencent slashed playing time for minors under 18 on its flagship game Honour of Kings in order to pacify the local government's ...

Tencent Cloud, Posify to launch eShop service for Hong Kong SMEs
Published 03 Aug 2021 07:21 CET | Hong Kong
Tencent Cloud has partnered with online-to-offline (O2O) and e-commerce platform Posify to provide an eShop service, adding a ...

Tencent Cloud adds features to VooV video conferencing platform

Published 29 Jul 2021 11:39 CET | China
VooV Meeting by Tencent Cloud has introduced new features, including the ability to use the platform through web browsers. VooV ...

WeChat temporarily suspends new user registrations to upgrade security
Published 29 Jul 2021 10:52 CET | China
Social messaging app WeChat is suspending all new user registrations until early August, according to CNN citing a company post ...

China orders Tencent to eliminate exclusive music licensing deals with global record labels
Published 28 Jul 2021 09:36 CET | China
China's antitrust authority, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), has ordered Tencent to end its exclusive ...

Tencent's TiMi Studio to open Montreal development site
Published 21 Jul 2021 15:05 CET | Canada
Tencent's TiMi Studio Group is opening a new game development studio in Montreal, GamesBeat reports. This will be its third site ...

Tencent acquires UK video games developer Sumo Group

Published 19 Jul 2021 16:32 CET | World
Tencent Holdings has agreed to acquire UK games developer Sumo Group in an all-cash deal at a price of GBP 5.13 per share. The ...

Tencent Cloud to support H.266/VVC standard
Published 19 Jul 2021 06:27 CET | China
Tencent Cloud has taken the first step in the commercialization of international video codec standard H.266/VVC. Tencent Cloud ...

Tencent gets green light to take Sogou private
Published 13 Jul 2021 09:46 CET | China
Tencent has received approval by China's competition watchdog to take search engine Sogou private, in a deal worth USD 3.5 ...

Tencent Cloud, Boston Consulting Group enter strategic alliance
Published 13 Jul 2021 09:26 CET | World
Tencent Cloud entered a strategic alliance with Boston Consulting Group (BCG). They plan to carry out cooperation in a range of ...

China blocks Tencent's merger of game units Huya, Douyu on anti-monopoly grounds
Published 12 Jul 2021 09:24 CET | China
China's antitrust watchdog has blocked the merger of video game live-streaming platforms Huya and Douyu, both backed by Tencent, ...

Tencent Games launches Midnight Patrol to keep kids off games at night
Published 07 Jul 2021 16:43 CET | China
China's Tencent Games launched a time-sensitive facial recognition system called "Midnight Patrol" that's meant to curb excessive ...

Tencent Cloud integrates with InterCloud Network

Published 06 Jul 2021 19:11 CET | World
Tencent Cloud has teamed up with InterCloud, a global provider of fully managed enterprise-class services to connect large-scale ...

Tencent invests USD 50 mln in AR startup Ultraleap
Published 30 Jun 2021 16:13 CET | World
Image Frame Investment, Tencent's venture capital arm, will invest about USD 50 million into UK-based Ultraleap during the ...

Tencent unveils strategy for Online Video Business Unit
Published 08 Jun 2021 08:11 CET | China
Tencent has introduced the mission, vision, and strategy for its newly established Online Video Business Unit (OVB). The event ...

Tencent Cloud opens 4 internet data centers in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Tokyo
Published 03 Jun 2021 10:21 CET | Germany
Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, has opened four new internet data centers in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and ...

Tencent's revenues jump 25%, boosted by 17% growth in games sales
Published 21 May 2021 07:24 CET | China
Tencent posted total revenues of CNY 135.3 billion (approximately USD 20.6 billion) for the first quarter of this year, which ...

China orders 34 tech companies to conduct 'self-inspections' following record Alibaba fine

Published 14 Apr 2021 08:52 CET | China
Chinese regulators held a meeting on 13 April with representatives of 34 of the country's largest technology companies, South ...

Tencent Q4 revenues increase 26% to CNY 134 bln
Published 25 Mar 2021 14:41 CET | China
Tencent reported total revenues for the fourth quarter up 26 percent year-on-year to CNY 133.670 billion. The operating profit ...

Tencent Q3 revenues up 29% year-on-year to CNY 125 bln
Published 12 Nov 2020 15:43 CET | China
Tencent reported revenues for the third quarter up 29 percent year-on-year to CNY 125.4 billion. EBITDA rose 27 percent to CNY ...

Tencent grows Q2 revenues 29% on demand for mobile games, media services
Published 12 Aug 2020 14:33 CET | China
Tencent reported steady growth in the second quarter, with little sign of a slowdown due to the coronavirus. Revenues rose 29 ...





Related Info

Traditional gaming companies look to get a piece of growing mobile games market
12 Aug | World | Background
SUNeVision, Tencent Cloud partner on cloud connectivity in Asia
11 Aug | Asia | News
Tencent faces public interest lawsuit over WeChat kids mode
9 Aug | China | News
Tencent cuts kids' playing time on Honour of Kings to defuse govt worries
5 Aug | China | News
Tencent Cloud, Posify to launch eShop service for Hong Kong SMEs
3 Aug | Hong Kong | News
Tencent Cloud adds features to VooV video conferencing platform
29 Jul | China | News
WeChat temporarily suspends new user registrations to upgrade security
29 Jul | China | News
China orders Tencent to eliminate exclusive music licensing deals with global record labels
28 Jul | China | News
Tencent's TiMi Studio to open Montreal development site
21 Jul | Canada | News
Tencent acquires UK video games developer Sumo Group
19 Jul | World | News
Tencent Cloud to support H.266/VVC standard
19 Jul | China | News
Tencent gets green light to take Sogou private
13 Jul | China | News
Tencent Cloud, Boston Consulting Group enter strategic alliance
13 Jul | World | News
China blocks Tencent's merger of game units Huya, Douyu on anti-monopoly grounds
12 Jul | China | News
Tencent Games launches Midnight Patrol to keep kids off games at night
7 Jul | China | News
Tencent Cloud integrates with InterCloud Network
6 Jul | World | News
Tencent invests USD 50 mln in AR startup Ultraleap
30 Jun | World | News
Tencent unveils strategy for Online Video Business Unit
8 Jun | China | News
Tencent Cloud opens 4 internet data centers in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Tokyo
3 Jun | Germany | News
Tencent's revenues jump 25%, boosted by 17% growth in games sales
21 May | China | News
China orders 34 tech companies to conduct 'self-inspections' following record Alibaba fine
14 Apr | China | News
Tencent Q4 revenues increase 26% to CNY 134 bln
25 Mar | China | News
Tencent Q3 revenues up 29% year-on-year to CNY 125 bln
12 Nov 2020 | China | News
Tencent grows Q2 revenues 29% on demand for mobile games, media services
12 Aug 2020 | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Aug MTS Q2 2021
19 Aug Helios Towers Q2 2021
20 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
20 Aug Mobilezone H1 2021
23 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
24 Aug 21Vianet Q2 2021
24 Aug Limelight Networks strategy session
25 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2021
25 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Sky Network Television FY results
26 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
26 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
26 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now