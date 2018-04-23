Edition: International
TikTok reaches milestone of 1 bln monthly users

Tuesday 28 September 2021 | 08:49 CET | News
TikTok announced that it's passed the milestone of 1 billion monthly active users around the world. The achievement puts it in a small group of apps with such an audience, including Telegram and WhatsApp. TikTok attributed the growth to the "creativity and authenticity of our creators", who are able to reach "millions of people, across generations".

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: TikTok
Countries: World
