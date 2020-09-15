Edition: International
TikTok introduces new privacy checks for teens

Friday 13 August 2021 | 10:34 CET | News
TikTok is changing its default privacy settings for teens, following criticism from regulators and public interest groups and similar changes at Google and Facebook for their apps. The new features target 13-17 year-olds, in an attempt to raise their awareness on the importance of online privacy. Default settings will become stricter, but they will still have the option to change these, requiring an active choice. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: TikTok
Countries: World
Related

TikTok wijzigt privacy-instellingen voor minderjarigen
Published 13 Aug 2021 08:35 CET | World
TikTok wijzigt de standaardinstellingen voor minderjarige gebruikers, in een nieuwe aanscherping van het privacybeleid voor de ...

Google to tighten default privacy settings for kids on search, YouTube accounts
Published 10 Aug 2021 16:09 CET | World
Google is activating more of its privacy protections by default for young people using its services. SafeSearch, which filters ...

Facebook to limit ads to young people
Published 28 Jul 2021 14:07 CET | World
Facebook announced a series of changes to its Instagram platform, including defaulting young people under 16 into private ...

TikTok fined EUR 750,000 for violating privacy of children
Published 22 Jul 2021 13:39 CET | Netherlands
Dutch Data Protection Authority AP has imposed a fine of EUR 750,000 on TikTok for violating the privacy of young children. TheAP ...

Dutch association Somi sues Tiktok for neglecting child safety
Published 02 Jun 2021 10:58 CET | Netherlands
Market information association Somi (Stichting Onderzoek Marktinformatie) is taking TikTok to court on behalf of 1 million Dutch ...

TikTok told to take further measures in Italy to prevent access by under 13s
Published 13 May 2021 08:56 CET | Italy
Italy's data protection authority, Garante Privacy, has asked Chinese video-sharing app TikTok for several additional commitments ...

TikTok parent ByteDance agrees to pay USD 92 mln to settle US class-action suit

Published 26 Feb 2021 09:59 CET | United States
ByteDance, the parent of TikTok, has agreed to pay USD 92 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging it illegally ...

TikTok joins Alliance to better protect minors online
Published 19 Nov 2020 16:55 CET | Europe
TikTok has joined the EU-led Alliance to better protect minors online, in the music app's latest attempt to improve the online ...

TikTok adds new tools to Family Pairing feature
Published 17 Nov 2020 18:02 CET | United States
Social media platform TikTok has expanded its Family Pairing feature in the US, which lets parents connect their TikTok account ...

Hungary's Competition Authority starts investigation into TikTok
Published 14 Oct 2020 14:54 CET | Hungary
The Hungarian competition authority GVH initiated an investigation into TikTok and whether it informed customers properly about ...

Telenor says Danish children flout minimum ages for social media and gaming with parents' knowledge
Published 15 Sep 2020 12:58 CET | Denmark
Telenor Denmark said Danish children aged 10 to 12 years old ignore minimum age limits for social media and onling gaming, ...





