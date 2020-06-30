Edition: International
TikTok told to take further measures in Italy to prevent access by under 13s

Thursday 13 May 2021 | 08:56 CET | News
Italy's data protection authority, Garante Privacy, has asked Chinese video-sharing app TikTok for several additional commitments to prevent users aged under 13 from accessing the platform. In a statement, the watchdog confirmed that TikTok had removed over 500,000 accounts of users aged 12 or under since 09 February in response to the accidental death by asphyxiation of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly took part in a social media challenge. "The measures adopted have brought significant results but are still insufficient given the importance of the interests at stake," said the regulator.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: TikTok
Countries: Italy
