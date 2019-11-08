Edition: International
TIM and Santander Bank launch consumer finance JV

Tuesday 18 February 2020 | 08:56 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Spanish financial services provider Banco Santander have launched their partnership to offer a consumer finance delivery platform for TIM customers following the deal reached at the end of last year. TIM said instalment plan financing for product purchases will be progressively rolled out in all TIM stores all over Italy, with personal loans, credit cards and insurance products designed to meet customers’ needs to follow in the future.

The partners said the launch of consumer finance services is the first step following the creation of the new joint venture that will begin operating once the required authorisations have been obtained. It will allow TIM to further reduce debt and optimise credit costs, boost its customer relationships nd give Santander Consumer Bank access to a larger pool of clients.

The joint venture will be based in Turin and is 51 percent owned by Santander Consumer Bank and 49 percent by TIM. 


 


Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
