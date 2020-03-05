Edition: International
TIM to launch 5G cloud network with Ericsson, Google Cloud

Monday 28 June 2021 | 11:30 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has begun creating what it describes as the first '5G cloud network' in Italy under its cloud subsidiary Noovle and in collaboration with Google Cloud and Ericsson. In a short statement, the operator said the network will lead to faster deployment of 5G digital applications through the automation of industrial processes and the implementation of services in real time, thanks to use of edge computing based on specific requirements. The project will use TIM's 'Telco Cloud' infrastructure, Google's cloud products and Ericsson's 5G core network and automation

Categories: General
Companies: Ericsson / Google / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

