Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

TIP consolidates OpenRAN work as demand accelerates

Tuesday 6 October 2020 | 15:51 CET | News

The Telecom Infra Project announced a reorganisation of its work on open RAN standards. The OpenRAN and OpenRAN 5G NR Project Groups will be consolidated into a single OpenRAN Project Group with various sub-groups. The new project group will be chaired by Vodafone and T-Mobile US, and different work streams will be co-led by BT, China Unicom, Ooredoo, Smartfren, TPG, Intel and Vodafone Idea.

Several new sub-groups have been created based on mobile operators’ priorities and market demand. These are broadly categorized as component subgroups and segment subgroups. Each subgroup will have key deliverables spanning across the full lifecycle – from ideation to commercial deployment. They will aggregate MNO demand, develop common requirements, align vendor roadmaps, lower integration cost and risks, deliver easy to consume deployment and operational guidelines and facilitate adoption and proliferation of OpenRAN solutions, TIP said in a statement. 

OpenRAN demand growing

OpenRAN trials are underway in multiple markets around the work. In addition to simplifying 5G roll-outs, the development work has taken on a new impetus since the adoption of tightened security regulations on RAN suppliers in several countries. The TIP members expect demand to accelerate in the next year. A recent Analysys Mason survey of 60 MNOs around the world found that a third of tier-1 MNOs and over half of tier-2 MNOs expect to start rolling out OpenRAN commercially by 2023.

Vodafone has been one of the key players in the space, working with Parallel Wireless on trials in Turkey, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ireland. Vodafone is also advancing trials with Mavenir in Mozambique and the UK, and Parallel Wireless is providing OpenRAN prdocuts for Inland Cellular’s 4G coverage, the first deployment of OpenRAN in the US.

Vodafone has announced the results of its RFI for a 4G/5G RU to evaluate the OpenRAN ecosystem's readiness for commercial deployments. The operator plans to start OpenRAN deployments in Europe in early 2021. The RFI invited OpenRAN RRH (Remote Radio Head) and MaMIMO (Massive Multiple-Input Multiple Output) vendors to submit products. 

New Evenstar RRU in Q1 2021

Vodafone, Airtel and Deutsche Telekom along with technology partners AceAxis, Altiostar, Baicells, Facebook, Flex, Mavenir, MTI, Parallel Wireless and Xilinx with its ZYNQ & RFSOC platforms are working together on the Evenstar RRU (Remote Radio Unit). Vodafone confirmed the completion of the lab validation of the first generation of the Evenstar RRU product (aka Step-0), led by Mavenir in partnership with MTI and Facebook. The partners are working towards validation in a field pilot, and the second generation Evenstar RRU (aka Step-1) is on track for availability in Q2 2021.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: BT / China Unicom / Intel / Ooredoo / SmartFren / Telecom Infra Project / T-Mobile US / Vodafone / Vodafone Idea
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Top mobile operators start TIP group to develop transport SDN
Published 06 Oct 2020 15:40 CET | World
The new program will follow a use case-driven methodology. Operators will define the use cases, their workflows and the set of ...

Telecoms operators define open Broadband Network Gateway through TIP
Published 06 Oct 2020 11:31 CET | World
The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has announced the publication of the TIP OpenBNG Technical Requirements document for large-scale ...

Vodafone switches on live OpenRAN 4G site, claiming UK first
Published 06 Aug 2020 16:04 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone said it has become the first UK mobile operator to switch on a live Open radio Access Network (OpenRAN) 4G site, ...

TIP launches RAN Intelligence & Automation OpenRAN 5G sub-group
Published 30 Jul 2020 16:34 CET | World
The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has announced the launch of a new sub-group within the OpenRAN 5G NR Project Group - RAN ...

Vodafone Idea expands Open RAN deployments in India
Published 23 Apr 2020 14:57 CET | India
Indian operator Vodafone Idea has expanded its Open RAN deployments in India to multiple cell sites carrying commercial traffic ...

Mavenir, Deutsche Telekom, MTI develop Evenstar RRU for OpenRAN
Published 26 Feb 2020 08:53 CET | World
Mavenir announced the launch of the Evenstar Remote Radio Head (RRH), developed in collaboration with Facebook Connectivity, MTI, ...

Telecom Infra Project expands OpenRAN, DCSG trials, announces new RRU, router plans
Published 25 Feb 2020 17:46 CET | World
The Telecom Infra Project has announced new trials of its open network specifications as well progress among vendors and ...

Vodafone networks chief takes over as TIP chairman
Published 19 Feb 2020 08:56 CET | World
The Telecom Infra Project announced the election of Santiago Tenorio, Vodafone Group's Head of Network Strategy and Architecture, ...

Vodafone trialling OpenRAN technology in Europe and Africa to improve rural networks and expand suppliers
Published 07 Oct 2019 08:58 CET | Africa
Vodafone said it has begun testing open access radio technology in Europe for the first time with a view to increasing the number ...





Related Info

Top mobile operators start TIP group to develop transport SDN
15:40 | World | News
Telecoms operators define open Broadband Network Gateway through TIP
11:31 | World | News
Vodafone switches on live OpenRAN 4G site, claiming UK first
6 Aug | United Kingdom | News
TIP launches RAN Intelligence & Automation OpenRAN 5G sub-group
30 Jul | World | News
Vodafone Idea expands Open RAN deployments in India
23 Apr | India | News
Mavenir, Deutsche Telekom, MTI develop Evenstar RRU for OpenRAN
26 Feb | World | News
Telecom Infra Project expands OpenRAN, DCSG trials, announces new RRU, router plans
25 Feb | World | News
Vodafone networks chief takes over as TIP chairman
19 Feb | World | News
Vodafone trialling OpenRAN technology in Europe and Africa to improve rural networks and expand suppliers
7 Oct 2019 | Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Oct Arm DevSummit
06 Oct Global Carrier Billing Summit
07 Oct RSPG Plenary meeting
08 Oct Marvell Technology Investor Day
12 Oct SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct Open RAN Forum
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now