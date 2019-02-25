Vodafone switches on live OpenRAN 4G site, claiming UK first

Vodafone said it has become the first UK mobile operator to switch on a live Open Radio Access Network (OpenRAN) 4G site, enabling the introduction of more suppliers for mobile networks. The first site is now connecting the Royal Welsh Showground in Powys, Wales, with the help of Mavenir equipment. Vodafone will now focus on seeing where it can introduce more of these type of sites, for more economical voice and high-speed connectivity.
Vodafone explained that the capabilities of these sites are hosted as software in the cloud, with readily-available and low cost hardware. The approach reduces cost, increases flexibility and enables new supplies to support the rollout of mobile networks across the UK, the operator said, adding that it also makes companies less dependent on larger tech suppliers.
Vodafone announced last year plans to roll out OpenRAN systems across its networks in Europe and Africa, after successful initial trials. It has also started to deploy the Mavenir equipment in India.
