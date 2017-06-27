Edition: International
Wireless

UK Prime Minister bows to pressure to cut Huawei 5G network role - report

Sunday 24 May 2020 | 21:31 CET | News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is understood to have bowed to pressure from rebel Conservative MPs and drawn up plans to reduce the involvement of Chinese technology company Huawei in the UK 5G network to zero by 2023, reports The Guardian.

The Prime Minister had previously given Huawei the green-light to help build the county's 5G network infrastructure, limiting its share to 35 percent. However, he was facing a defeat on the proposals in the House of Commons, with 50 Conservative MPs understood to be prepared to rebel and vote against the government. The change of heart comes amid growing geo-political tension with China in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. 

According to the report, the government has ordered the National Cyber Security Agency to conduct a review of Huawei and the related security risks. This is expected to conclude that the new US sanctions against Huawei coming into effect in September will make it impossible to use the Chinese company’s technology as planned for 5G networks. 

Under the new sanctions announced earlier in May, Huawei will no longer have access to US semiconductors and software to build 5G equipment, forcing it to source alternatives, most likely from China. Whitehall sources said the threatened US restrictions meant that any review would almost certainly say that Huawei posed a security risk. A particular concern was that Huawei would become reliant on unfamiliar and untested components, which could be exploited.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Related

Huawei, Imperial College confirm 5-year data science, innovation partnership
Published 20 May 2020 11:00 CET | United Kingdom
Huawei and Imperial College London have announced a new 5-year collaboration focused on data science and innovation. This builds ...

US restricts Huawei access to global semiconductor technology
Published 15 May 2020 14:29 CET | United States
The US Commerce Department has confirmed the amendment of an export rule with the specific purpose of restricting Huawei's ...

Gigabit broadband could boost UK economy by over GBP 50 billion - study
Published 27 Apr 2020 15:58 CET | United Kingdom
Delivery of gigabit broadband across the UK could boost the national economy by more than GBP 50 billion, according to a new ...

Huawei defends UK 5G role, appoints former BT chairman to UK board
Published 14 Apr 2020 10:49 CET | United Kingdom
Huawei has announced the appointment of Sir Michael Rake, former BT Group chairman, to the board of Huawei Technologies UK as a ...

UK govt under pressure as 38 MPs rebel over Huawei 5G network access
Published 11 Mar 2020 11:02 CET | United Kingdom
Almost 40 Conservative MPs have rebelled against the UK government in a failed attempt to force the Prime Minister to set a ...

UK govt moves to reassure rebel MPs over Huawei security
Published 10 Mar 2020 11:41 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Government has invited Conservative MPs to a meeting with a security expert to try and ease their concerns about Chinese ...

Rebel MPs table amendment to exclude Huawei technology by end-2022
Published 06 Mar 2020 16:10 CET | United Kingdom
A group of eight Conservative MPs in the UK have tabled an amendment calling on the government to bar Huawei technology from all ...

US senators ramp up pressure on UK govt over Huawei 5G decision
Published 05 Mar 2020 11:13 CET | United Kingdom
US senators have moved to increase pressure on the UK to reverse its decision to allow Huawei to help build the 5G network, ...

UK MP asks BT to respond to Huawei slavery allegations - report
Published 04 Mar 2020 12:35 CET | United Kingdom
A Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) in the UK has written to BT Group CEO Philip Jansen asking the company to investigate ...

US claims Huawei has backdoor to all mobile networks - report
Published 12 Feb 2020 08:58 CET | Germany
US officials say Huawei can covertly access mobile networks around the world through "back doors" designed for use by law ...

Chinese ambassador defends Huawei as senior Tories call for firm to be excluded
Published 10 Feb 2020 10:53 CET | United Kingdom
Senior Conservatives have written to Conservative MPs in the UK to raise concerns about the decision to allow Huawei to help ...

Trump was furious with British PM for Huawei 5G decision - report
Published 07 Feb 2020 10:25 CET | United Kingdom
US President Donald Trump was furious with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the UK government approved Huawei's involvement ...

UK Home Secretary defends Huawei network access decision
Published 30 Jan 2020 18:20 CET | United Kingdom
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has insisted that she would not have supported the involvement of Huawei in the 5G network if she ...

Pompeo says US, UK intelligence sharing will continue after Huawei decision
Published 30 Jan 2020 18:06 CET | United Kingdom
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that intelligence sharing agreements between the US and UK would continue after the UK ...

UK Defence Secretary says Huawei decision will not impact intelligence sharing
Published 29 Jan 2020 22:43 CET | United Kingdom
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace insists that the government's decision to allow Chinese company Huawei to help build the 5G ...

US 'disappointed' by UK decision allowing Huawei access to 5G network
Published 29 Jan 2020 10:53 CET | United Kingdom
The US government has attacked the UK's decision to allow Huawei to help build non-core parts of the 5G network, reports the ...

UK govt approves limited telecoms network role for Huawei

Published 28 Jan 2020 14:30 CET | United Kingdom
The UK government has paved the way for Chinese technology company Huawei to play a limited role in the 5G network roll-out after ...





