UK govt approves limited telecoms network role for Huawei

The UK government has paved the way for Chinese technology company Huawei to play a limited role in the 5G network roll-out after announcing new restrictions on the use of high-risk vendors (HRVs) in 5G and gigabit-capable networks. The decision puts the UK on a collision course with the US government, which had lobbied for a total ban on Huawei.
Concluding the Telecoms Supply Chain Review, the new plans will exclude HRVs from sensitive core parts of networks, with a one-third percent limit on HRV access to non-sensitive parts of the network. New guidance from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to UK telecoms operators advises that HRVs be excluded from all safety related and safety critical networks in Critical Network Infrastructure; excluded from security critical core functions; excluded from sensitive geographic locations such as military bases; and limited to a presence of no more than 35 percent in the network periphery (access network).
The UK government will now look to introduce legislation as soon as possible to help implement the new telecoms security framework. It believes that the measures will allow the UK to mitigate any potential risk and threats from cyber criminals or state-sponsored attacks.
The Review also highlighted the need for the UK to improve the range of suppliers of telecoms network equipment, with the government now working to develop a strategy to diversify the supply chain. This strategy will look to attract established vendors not currently active in the UK market; support the emergence of new, disruptive entrants; and promote the adoption of open, interoperable standards.
The UK government's decision still continues to treat Huawei as a HRV, with the Chinese company still the only HRV with a bespoke risk mitigation strategy. This new advice from the NSCS does not replace or supplant the role of the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre.
In a statement to the House of Commons, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insisted that nothing in the Review would impact the UK's ability to share highly sensitive intelligence over highly secure networks, within the UK as well as with partners, including the Five Eyes. He added that UK networks faced many and varied threats, highlighting that the most serious recent attack on UK telecoms had come from Russia, and there is no Russian equipment in UK networks.
Huawei welcomed the decision that it can keep working with UK customers on 5G roll-out. The company praised the UK government's 'evidence-based decision', insisting that it will lead to a more secure, advanced and cost-effective digital infrastructure. Huawei agreed that a diverse vendor market and fair competition are vital for network innovation and reliability, and would provide customers with access to the best technology available.
