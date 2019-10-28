Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
IT

US defense dept cancels cloud contract with Microsoft, to seek new offers

Wednesday 7 July 2021 | 09:08 CET | News
The US Department of Defense has canceled its disputed cloud services contract with Microsoft, citing changing needs in the military. The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) Cloud project was awarded to Microsoft in 2019, but later contested in court by one of the other bidders, Amazon Web Services. The DoD said it will design a new tender and seek offers from both Microsoft and AWS.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: IT
Companies: Amazon / Microsoft
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Microsoft bags Pentagon's disputed USD 10 bln cloud contract
Published 06 Sep 2020 08:57 CET | United States
The Pentagon affirmed its prior JEDI cloud contract award to Microsoft after the deal was disputed in court for months. Amazon ...

Judge blocks Microsoft's Pentagon cloud contract following Amazon suit
Published 14 Feb 2020 10:43 CET | United States
A federal judge has ordered the Pentagon to temporarily block Microsoft from beginning a multibillion-dollar cloud computing ...

Microsoft wins US defence dept cloud contract
Published 28 Oct 2019 08:52 CET | United States
Microsoft has won a contract worth up to USD 10 billion over ten years to provide cloud infrastructure services to the US ...





Related Info

Microsoft bags Pentagon's disputed USD 10 bln cloud contract
6 Sep 2020 | United States | News
Judge blocks Microsoft's Pentagon cloud contract following Amazon suit
14 Feb 2020 | United States | News
Microsoft wins US defence dept cloud contract
28 Oct 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Jul America Movil Q2 2021
13 Jul A1 Telekom Austria Q2 2021
13 Jul FCC meeting
14 Jul Cogeco Communications Q3
14 Jul Tele2 Q2 2021
15 Jul BT AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now