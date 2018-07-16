Edition: International
US DoJ to probe ZTE for alleged corruption, bribery - report

Monday 16 March 2020 | 11:19 CET | News

The US Justice Department has started a new investigation into China's ZTE, saying the company may have accepted bribes in exchange for certain international contracts, NBC News reported. The company pleaded guilty three years ago of violating US sanctions against Iran and North Korea. The company agreed to undergo scrutiny for a number of years and to pay USD 1.4 billion in fines. It has now ended that probation period. 

ZTE said in response to the report that it has not yet received notices from the US but that it will proactively contact relevant departments about the matter. ZTE said it is “fully committed to meeting its legal and compliance obligations. The top priority of the company's leadership team is making the company a trusted and reliable business partner in the global marketplace.”


Categories: General
Companies: ZTE
Countries: United States / World
