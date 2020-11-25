Edition: International
US tightens ban on sale on Huawei, ZTE network equipment

Friday 12 November 2021 | 10:28 CET | News
US President Joe Biden has signed legislation prohibiting companies deemed a threat to national security from selling telecom equipment in the US. The Secure Equipment Act, passed by both houses of Congress in October, will see the FCC extend a ban on suspect network equipment in federal-funded networks to cover also new equipment purchased with private or other public funds. The law targets products from Chinese suppliers such as Huawei, ZTE and Hytera, which are considered a risk to US security due to their ties to the Chinese government.

Categories: General
Companies: FCC / Huawei / ZTE
Countries: United States
