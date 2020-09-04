Edition: International
FCC to open applications for ZTE, Huawei replacement funding on 29 October

Tuesday 28 September 2021 | 09:15 CET | News
The FCC will start accepting applications for funding to replace Huawei and ZTE equipment on 29 October. The window for applications will remain open until 14 January 2022. Details on the requirements of the funding are available on the commission's website. 

Categories: General
Companies: FCC / Huawei / ZTE
Countries: United States
