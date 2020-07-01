Edition: International
FCC looks to extend ban on risky telecom equipment to private operators

Friday 18 June 2021 | 09:19 CET | News
The US Federal Communications Commission has proposed extending the ban on telecom equipment deemed a risk to national security. Whereas previous rules targeted only equipment bought with public funds, the new rules would deny general authorisation to any equipment deemed a security risk, also at private, commercial operators.

Categories: General
Countries: United States
