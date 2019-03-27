Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Veon Q2 results hit by Covid-19 restrictions, hopes for gradual recovery in H2

Thursday 6 August 2020 | 08:37 CET | News

Veon reported second-quarter revenues down 16.3 percent year-on-year to USD 1.89 billion, hurt by store closures and reduced roaming due to Covid-19 restrictions. EBITDA was down 18.7 percent to USD 809 million. The operator said it expects a gradual recovery in sales and EBITDA in the second half of the year, assuming lockdown restrictions are slowly lifted. 

On an organic basis, excluding currency effects and a one-off item in Kazakhstan last year, revenue fell 6.9 percent in Q2 and EBITDA was down 7.7 percent. Data revenue growth remained strong, up 14.4 percent at constant currencies, supported by growth in Ukraine (+13.1%), Pakistan (+27.6%) and Bangladesh (+30.3%) and ongoing 4G investments. 

The mobile customer base was still down 3.4 percent year-on-year to 205 million, led by a drop in Russia. Veon said it remains committed to turning around the Russian business and hopes to see its increased network investment there start to pay off in better results in the first half of 2021. Fixed broadband subscribers were up 8.4 percent to 4.3 million.

Net profit more than doubled, to USD 156 million from USD 69 million a year ago. Veon invested USD 492 million in capex in the quarter, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier and equal to 20.8 percent of revenues. Equity free cash flow after licenses turned to a negative USD 36 million from a positive USD 231 million a year earlier. 

Net debt was little changed year-on-year at USD 8.17 billion, equal to 2.2 times annual EBITDA. Veon said refinancing activities this year have decreased the average cost of debt to 6.4 percent and improved average debt maturity to 2.8 years. Liquidity including cash and undrawn credit facilities totaled USD 2.5 billion at the end of June. 

For the full year, the company expects a low to mid-single-digit decline in revenue and EBITDA at constant currency rates. This assumes a slow resumption of roaming revenues and migrant customers as travel resumes and a partial, more gradual shift in urban populations back to urban centers as workplaces reopen. Operational trends were already starting to improve in June and July as some restrictions were lifted, the company said. Capex is forecast to reach 22-24 percent of revenues in 2020. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Veon
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Djezzy revenue decline accelerates in Q2 as customer base falls 10%

Published 06 Aug 2020 10:37 CET | Algeria
Veon's Algerian subsidiary Djezzy generated revenues of DZD 20.6 billion in the three months to June. This represents an 8 ...

Veon raises RUB 20 billion in debt offering
Published 12 Jun 2020 11:18 CET | Russian Federation
The Veon Group has announced the pricing of its issue of RUB 20 billion in 6.30 percent senior unsecured notes due 2025. These ...

Veon confirms talks to sell Beeline Armenia to new operator Team

Published 09 Jun 2020 17:10 CET | Armenia
Ayk Esayan and Alexander Esayan, the former minority shareholders and managers of Armenian operator Ucom and co-founders of the ...

Veon elects management board, chairman
Published 01 Jun 2020 16:13 CET | World
Veon shareholders elected five new members to the company's management board at the annual general meeting. The board also named ...

Veon withdraws guidance as results turn lower in April
Published 07 May 2020 09:56 CET | World
Veon reported a small increase in organic revenue in the first quarter of 0.3 percent, while EBITDA fell 1.8 percent on the same ...

Veon establishes bond programme of up to USD 6.5 bln
Published 16 Apr 2020 15:09 CET | World
Veon has established a Global Medium Term Note programme for the issue of bonds, with a programme limit of USD 6.5 billion. The ...





Related Info

Djezzy revenue decline accelerates in Q2 as customer base falls 10%
10:37 | Algeria | News
Veon raises RUB 20 billion in debt offering
12 Jun | Russian Federation | News
Veon confirms talks to sell Beeline Armenia to new operator Team
9 Jun | Armenia | News
Veon elects management board, chairman
1 Jun | World | News
Veon withdraws guidance as results turn lower in April
7 May | World | News
Veon establishes bond programme of up to USD 6.5 bln
16 Apr | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

06 Aug NortonLifeLock fiscal Q1
06 Aug OTE Q2 2020
06 Aug Cincinnati Bell Q2 2020
06 Aug BCE Q2 2020
06 Aug Vonage Q2
06 Aug Adtran Q2
06 Aug Veon Q2 2020
06 Aug Switch Q2 2020
06 Aug Cogent Communications Q2 2020
06 Aug Immersion Q2 2020
06 Aug Motorola Solutions Q2 2020
06 Aug Cable One Q2 2020
06 Aug MTN Q2 2020
06 Aug PCCW H1 2020
06 Aug Tucows Q2 2020
06 Aug Sierra Wireless Q2 2020
06 Aug Viasat fiscal Q1
06 Aug T-Mobile US Q2 2020
06 Aug PCTel Q2 2020
06 Aug Fortinet Q2
06 Aug EchoStar Q2 2020
06 Aug FCC meeting
07 Aug O2 Czech Republic Q2 2020
07 Aug Dish Network Q2 2020
07 Aug Starhub Q2 2020
07 Aug TDS, US Cellular Q2 2020
10 Aug Sohu Q2 2020
10 Aug Avaya fiscal Q3
10 Aug Pixelworks Q2 2020
10 Aug ON Semiconductor Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now