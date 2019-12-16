Verizon achieves 4.2 Gbps on 5G network with eight-carrier aggregation

Verizon announced a new speed record on its 5G network of 4.2 Gbps. The peak speed was achieved in tests conducted on the live network with Samsung Electronics, Motorola Mobility and Qualcomm Technologies, using eight-carrier aggregation.
The test combined eight separate channels of mmWave spectrum to achieve the multi-gigabit speeds on Motorola’s upcoming flagship smartphone. Verizon said it expects the technique to be widely available on the 5G network in 2020.
The trial, which took place using a commercial network cell site in Texas, aggregated 800 MHz of 28 GHz band spectrum using Samsung Network’s 5G NR 28 GHz access unit, which has been commercially deployed by Verizon. The Motorola device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.
