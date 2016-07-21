Edition: International
Verizon promises extra compensation for field staff

Wednesday 1 April 2020 | 10:02 CET | News
Verizon announced that it's immediately implementing a "significantly enhanced compensation plan" for the company's employees still active in the field during the Covid-19 outbreak. These mission-critical employees are unable to work remotely as they fulfill and repair broadband orders and connection issues, maintain networks and offer products to customers in person when deemed essential.

Categories: General
Companies: Verizon
Countries: United States
