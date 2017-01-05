Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodacom Group increases dividend as revenue, EBITDA grow in H1

Monday 15 November 2021 | 09:10 CET | News
Vodacom Group saw its revenue increase by 4.2 percent year-on-year to ZAR 49.85 billion in the six months to 30 September, as strong normalised growth of 7.9 percent was partially offset by rand appreciation. Net profit from associate and joint ventures declined 36.1 percent to ZAR 1.64 billion, hurt by a ZAR 805 million one-off deferred tax rate adjustment in the prior period and forex headwinds. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Safaricom / Vodacom
Countries: Africa
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone Turkey service revenue rises 21% in September quarter
Published 16 Nov 2021 10:15 CET | Turkey
Vodafone Turkey saw its service revenue increase 20.7 percent year-on-year in the fiscal second quarter to September. Vodafone ...

Vodafone Germany lifts H1 service revenues, EBITDA driven by broadband growth
Published 16 Nov 2021 09:49 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany said its service revenues increased by 1 percent year-on-year in its fiscal Q2 to EUR 2.91 billion. Service ...

Vodafone raises FY cash flow outlook, sees EBITDA at high end of growth forecast
Published 16 Nov 2021 08:45 CET | Europe
Vodafone Group has maintained its interim dividend at last year's amount while raising its forecast for adjusted free cash flow ...

Vodacom South Africa service revenue up 3.6% in H1
Published 15 Nov 2021 09:23 CET | South Africa
Vodacom South Africa's service revenue grew 3.6 percent to ZAR 28.6 billion in the six months to 30 September, supported by ...

Safaricom revenue rises nearly 18% in H1
Published 10 Nov 2021 10:08 CET | Kenya
Kenyan operator Safaricom said its revenue increased by 17.5 percent to KES 146.37 billion in the six months to 30 September ...

Vodacom Group to acquire control of Vodafone Egypt for ZAR 41 billion
Published 10 Nov 2021 09:24 CET | Africa
Vodacom Group announced that it has agreed terms with Vodafone to acquire its controlling stake in Vodafone Egypt. Subject to ...

Vodacom claims top telco ranking for ESG performance
Published 05 Nov 2021 12:07 CET | Africa
Vodacom Group announced that Sustainalytics, an independent provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ...

Vodacom Group revenue rises 9% in Q1 to June
Published 23 Jul 2021 09:48 CET | Africa
Vodacom Group revenue increased to ZAR 24.8 billion in the first quarter ended 30 June compared with ZAR 22.73 billion in the ...





Related Info

Vodafone Turkey service revenue rises 21% in September quarter
10:15 | Turkey | News
Vodafone Germany lifts H1 service revenues, EBITDA driven by broadband growth
09:49 | Germany | News
Vodafone raises FY cash flow outlook, sees EBITDA at high end of growth forecast
08:45 | Europe | News
Vodacom South Africa service revenue up 3.6% in H1
15 Nov | South Africa | News
Safaricom revenue rises nearly 18% in H1
10 Nov | Kenya | News
Vodacom Group to acquire control of Vodafone Egypt for ZAR 41 billion
10 Nov | Africa | News
Vodacom claims top telco ranking for ESG performance
5 Nov | Africa | News
Vodacom Group revenue rises 9% in Q1 to June
23 Jul | Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Nov World Telecommunication Development Conference
16 Nov Vodafone Group fiscal Q2
16 Nov OVHcloud FY results
16 Nov Bouygues Telecom Q3 2021
16 Nov Iliad Q3 2021
16 Nov Samsung Electronics Investors Forum
16 Nov Telecoms World Asia
16 Nov Qualcomm strategy update
17 Nov Nvidia fiscal Q3
17 Nov Cisco fiscal Q1
17 Nov MTS Q3 2021
17 Nov Baidu Q3 2021
17 Nov iQiyi Q3 2021
18 Nov Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q1
18 Nov Ice Group Q3 results
18 Nov Alibaba Q3 2021
18 Nov Avast EGM on merger
18 Nov FCC meeting
19 Nov Casa Systems investors day
22 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
23 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
23 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
23 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2021
23 Nov 5G Expo Europe 2021
23 Nov Blockchain Expo Europe 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now