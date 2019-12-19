Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodafone exits Malta in sale to Monaco Telecom for EUR 250 mln

Thursday 19 December 2019 | 09:54 CET | News

Vodafone Group announced an agreement to sell all of of Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom. The cash purchase price gives the Maltese mobile operator an enterprise value of EUR 250 million, equal to 7.8x EBITDA for 2019. 

The company will retain the rights to the Vodafone brand in Malta for a transitional period. Completion of the takeover still requires approval from the Malta Communications Authority and is expected in Q1 2020. 

According to figures from the MCA, Vodafone was the smallest of the three mobile operators in Malta at the end of June, with nearly 144,000 customers. The operator also had around 10,000 fixed-wireless customers. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Monaco Telecom / Vodafone Group / Vodafone Malta
Countries: Malta
::: add a comment

Comments

Interesting to see that Xavier Niels is expanding his Telecoms portfolio. By owning 55% of Monaco Telecom, this effectively gives 55% ownership of Vodafone malta
Sean Abraham @ 19/12/2019 - 10:48


Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone picks Google Cloud to run new data analytics platform Neuron
Published 20 Nov 2019 10:46 CET | World
Google Cloud announced a new contract to host Vodafone's cloud platform for data analytics, business intelligence and machine ...

Vodafone returns to service revenue growth in Q2, raises FY EBITDA forecast
Published 12 Nov 2019 08:38 CET | World
Vodafone Group reported a small rise of 0.4 percent in revenues for its fiscal first half to September to EUR 21.94 billion, ...

Vodafone names CEO of European tower business, removes RoW regional organisation
Published 05 Nov 2019 11:28 CET | Europe
Vodafone Group has announced changes to its Executive Committee, with Vivek Badrinath appointed as CEO of the new European tower ...

Vodafone raises USD 1.5 bln in 30-year debt issue
Published 18 Sep 2019 10:05 CET | World
Vodafone Group announced the completion of an issue of USD 1.5 billion in 4.25 percent notes due 2050. The notes will be listed ...

Vodafone Malta enters MoU with government on technological innovation

Published 05 Aug 2019 19:16 CET | Malta
Vodafone Malta entered into a MoU with the Government to promote and harness the latest disruptive technologies such as  ...

Vodafone Group slows revenue decline in Q1, maintains guidance
Published 26 Jul 2019 09:33 CET | World
Vodafone Group showed a small improvement in its revenue trend in the June quarter and said it expects the gradual recovery to ...

EQT acquires Maltese operator Melita
Published 23 May 2019 13:49 CET | Malta
EQT Infrastructure IV said it signed an agreement to acquire Malta operator Melita from private equity firms Apax Partners and ...





Related Info

Vodafone picks Google Cloud to run new data analytics platform Neuron
20 Nov | World | News
Vodafone returns to service revenue growth in Q2, raises FY EBITDA forecast
12 Nov | World | News
Vodafone names CEO of European tower business, removes RoW regional organisation
5 Nov | Europe | News
Vodafone raises USD 1.5 bln in 30-year debt issue
18 Sep | World | News
Vodafone Malta enters MoU with government on technological innovation
5 Aug | Malta | News
Vodafone Group slows revenue decline in Q1, maintains guidance
26 Jul | World | News
EQT acquires Maltese operator Melita
23 May | Malta | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Dec 5G Global Conference
20 Dec BlackBerry fiscal Q3
26 Dec Telecompaper holiday
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now