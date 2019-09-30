Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodafone Italia launches 'GameNow' 5G cloud gaming platform

Thursday 15 April 2021 | 08:49 CET | News
Vodafone Italia has officially launched a new cloud-based gaming service called GameNow that's designed to take advantage of the performance of its expanding 5G network. The service debuts with a catalogue of 90 on-demand games, including racing, action, adventure, sports, fighting and platform titles, with brand new content added on a regular basis, said the operator.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vodafone Italia
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone Italia expands 5G network to 20 more cities
Published 06 Apr 2021 08:53 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia has officially activated its 5G network in another 20 cities all over the country, up from the five cities ...

Vodafone Italia to automatically block value-added services for all
Published 24 Mar 2021 09:23 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia has responded to new rules from communications regulator Agcom by informing all customers that it will ...

Vodafone Italia allocates EUR 2.5 mln to latest 'Action for 5G' startup call
Published 01 Oct 2020 13:56 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia has given the details of the fourth edition of its call for startups, SMEs and social enterprises developing ...

Vodafone fixed broadband usage up more than 50% in Italy and Spain
Published 06 Apr 2020 10:52 CET | Europe
Vodafone has seen six months of forecast network demand growth emerge in the past four weeks in Europe, following the adoption of ...

Vodafone Italia offering free access to Hatch Premium for 3 months
Published 20 Jan 2020 09:18 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia launched a new video game-related offer for subscribers to its 'Happy Black' loyalty programme. Under the promo, ...

Vodafone Italia launches third edition of 'Action for 5G' startup call
Published 10 Oct 2019 09:14 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia has announced the details of the third edition of its call for established startups and SMEs developing projects ...

Vodafone Italia launches zero-rated 'Power Gaming' plan for EUR 5/mth
Published 30 Sep 2019 09:40 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia has taken advantage of its appearance at Milan Games Week 2019 to launch a new plan giving subscribers ...





Related Info

Vodafone Italia expands 5G network to 20 more cities
6 Apr | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia to automatically block value-added services for all
24 Mar | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia allocates EUR 2.5 mln to latest 'Action for 5G' startup call
1 Oct 2020 | Italy | News
Vodafone fixed broadband usage up more than 50% in Italy and Spain
6 Apr 2020 | Europe | News
Vodafone Italia offering free access to Hatch Premium for 3 months
20 Jan 2020 | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia launches third edition of 'Action for 5G' startup call
10 Oct 2019 | Italy | News
Vodafone Italia launches zero-rated 'Power Gaming' plan for EUR 5/mth
30 Sep 2019 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Apr CTA Tech Week
20 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2021
20 Apr Netflix Q1 2021
20 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2021
20 Apr Atos Q1 2021
20 Apr Apple 'Spring Loaded' event
21 Apr Netgear Q1 2021
21 Apr Elisa Q1 2021
21 Apr HKBN H1 results
21 Apr Crown Castle Q1 2021
21 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2021
21 Apr Verizon Q1 2021
21 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2021
21 Apr Comcast Q1 2021
21 Apr Ericsson Q1 2021
21 Apr Vivendi Q1 2021
21 Apr Proximus AGM
22 Apr Tele2 Q1 2021
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2021
22 Apr Orange Q1 2021
22 Apr VeriSign Q1 2021
22 Apr Intel Q1 2021
22 Apr Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Q1
22 Apr Snap Q1 2021
22 Apr FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now