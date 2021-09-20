Edition: International
Vodafone, ITU create new working group on advancing smartphone take-up

Monday 20 September 2021 | 10:43 CET | News
Vodafone Group and the ITU, the UN agency for information and communication technology (ICT), have launched a major new initiative to tackle the global digital divide. The programme aims to give an additional 3.4 billion worldwide the ability to access and use the internet through a smartphone by 2030, Vodafone announced.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Safaricom / Vodacom / Vodafone / Vodafone Group
Countries: Africa / World
