WIOCC raises USD 200 million for new data centre arm, connectivity expansion

Wednesday 24 November 2021 | 11:18 CET | News
WIOCC has completed raising USD 200 million in debt and equity capital. It will use this to expand its connectivity in Africa and internationally and to set up the new company Open Access Data Centres (OADC) to launch a network of African data centres.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: IFC / WIOCC
Countries: Africa
