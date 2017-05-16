WOM, GTD and Mundo Pacifico bid for Chile's national fibre projects

Chilean telecommunications regulator Subtel has received bids from the operators WOM, GTD and Mundo Pacifico for the six contracts to build the country’s National Fibre Optic (FON) network. The initiative is designed to double the current capacity of the country’s fibre-optic network by rolling out 10,000 kilometres of cables across 13 regions, with 202 access nodes spread across a total of 186 localities.
A total of CLP 86 billion (around USD 110 million) has been earmarked for the project, the largest government subsidy ever assigned in the history of the Chilean telecommunications sector, with an execution period of 24 months for each section.
Subtel will now evaluate the bids and announce the winning project for all 6 ‘macro zones’ by March. Chile's government is also pressing on with its Fibra Optica Austral (FOA) southern fibre plan and its "Puerta Digital Asia-South America" project.
