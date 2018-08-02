Edition: International
Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to help with security review

Wednesday 8 April 2020 | 15:21 CET | News
Zoom Video Communications announced it has hired Alex Stamos as an outside advisor to help in its planned security review. He was previously Facebook's Chief Security Officer, until leaving the company in 2018 to become a researcher at Stanford university. Zoom also formed an advisory council with other security specialists.

