Dutch Household Connected 2021 Q3

Dutch Household Connected provides insight into the Dutch household with an internet and bundle subscription. It shows which providers and services are used, demographic characteristics, why people have chosen a particular service, etc.
Installed Base
Internet Provider and Television Television (Y/N + Provider) Fixed Telephony (Y/N + Provider)Purchase Why choose existing broadband provider? Where purchased?Usage Download speed Spend BBTV/BBTVFT Spend MO-HHHow long customer with current broadband subscription, intent to churn in the next 24 monthsNext provider and which services (Television, Fixed Telephony, Mobile) besides broadband are you planning to take.
The topics above are split for the following insights: Providers (Market + Provider + Network) The largest providers are given, and a split is given for network technology (Cable, DSL, FTTH)Services (Market + FMC + Play + How Long Customer Broadband Provider) FMC or NoFMC is determined from the FMC offers in the market. We determine FMC based on the mobile brand of the respondent Play is number of fixed services, with focus on BB, BBTV and BBTVFT. So TV, FT or TVFT are not included We also include insight on how long the consumer is in contract with the existing broadband provider. A close analysis of these figures highlights trends in behaviourHousehold (Market + HH + Age) Households are split into couples and single households, with or without children Age is split in various age groups.Housing (Market + Housing + Income) Housing is split in owned, rented, or social housing Income is gross income of householdProvinces – Based on postcode information of the respondents. Only used at the installed base broadband and television.
The Connected Household report is published every quarter, comparing the current state of affairs with the situation a year earlier.
