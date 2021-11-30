Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Research Report

Dutch Household Connected 2021 Q3

Report, published: November 2021
Add to cart
€ 4,350

 

 

Dutch Household Connected provides insight into the Dutch household with an internet and bundle subscription. It shows which providers and services are used, demographic characteristics, why people have chosen a particular service, etc.

Topics covered include the following:

Installed Base

Internet Provider and Television
Television (Y/N + Provider)
Fixed Telephony (Y/N + Provider)
Purchase
Why choose existing broadband provider?
Where purchased?
Usage
Download speed
Spend BBTV/BBTVFT
Spend MO-HH
How long customer with current broadband subscription, intent to churn in the next 24 months
Next provider and which services (Television, Fixed Telephony, Mobile) besides broadband are you planning to take.

Splits in this report

The topics above are split for the following insights:

 Providers (Market + Provider + Network)
The largest providers are given, and a split is given for network technology (Cable, DSL, FTTH)
Services (Market + FMC + Play + How Long Customer Broadband Provider)
FMC or NoFMC is determined from the FMC offers in the market. We determine FMC based on the mobile brand of the respondent
Play is number of fixed services, with focus on BB, BBTV and BBTVFT. So TV, FT or TVFT are not included
We also include insight on how long the consumer is in contract with the existing broadband provider. A close analysis of these figures highlights trends in behaviour
Household (Market + HH + Age)
Households are split into couples and single households, with or without children
Age is split in various age groups.
Housing (Market + Housing + Income)
Housing is split in owned, rented, or social housing
Income is gross income of household
Provinces – Based on postcode information of the respondents. Only used at the installed base broadband and television.


The Connected Household report is published every quarter, comparing the current state of affairs with the situation a year earlier.

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 30 Nov 2021
Pages 58
File Type PDF
Size 4230kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Broadcast, Fixed, Internet
Topics Market research / news, xDSL, Fibre, Cable, Consumer

Add to cart
€ 4,350

Related Products

Dutch Household Connected 2021 Q1

21 Jul | Netherlands | Report

Dutch Household Connected provides insight into the Dutch household with an internet and bundle subscription. It shows which...


Authors of this report

Bart Kooning Market Research

Expertise: Dutch TMT, Consumer Insights, Apps, Mobile
Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email