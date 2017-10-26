Edition: International
Dutch TV revenues turn lower in 2021 on fewer subscribers

Wednesday 15 December 2021 | 13:00 CET | News
Revenues on the Dutch pay-TV market are set to turn lower in 2021, as subscriber numbers fall faster than the increase in prices. Telecompaper forecasts a 1.2 percent fall in annual revenues from residential TV services to around EUR 1.79 billion, and the market contraction is expected to continue in the next five years as competition from OTT streaming services puts pressure on the pay-TV market.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Telecompaper / VodafoneZiggo
Countries: Netherlands
Related

Ziggo Sport sets new audience record with F1 final
Published 13 Dec 2021 13:23 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator Ziggo said it attracted a record 5.3 million viewers for the Formula 1 final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. Its coverage ...

Dutch TV viewing time falls again in November - SKO
Published 10 Dec 2021 15:25 CET | Netherlands
The average time spent watching the main living room TV in the Netherlands declined by 13 percent year-on-year in November, ...

Dutch Television Market 2021-Q3
Published 10 Dec 2021 13:15 CET | Netherlands
This report analyses developments in the Dutch market for consumer television connections and revenues in the third quarter of ...

Roku opens office in Amsterdam to support international expansion
Published 07 Dec 2021 09:53 CET | Netherlands
Roku has announced its expansion to the Netherlands, with a new office in Amsterdam. The US-based company said the office, with ...

Ziggo Sport Total available free to all customers during holiday month
Published 02 Dec 2021 10:58 CET | Netherlands
Ziggo is making Ziggo Sport Totaal channels temporarily available for all customers from 10 December to 3 January. The channels ...

Dutch Household Connected 2021-Q3
Published 30 Nov 2021 16:40 CET | Netherlands
Dutch Household Connected provides insight into the Dutch household with an internet and bundle subscription. It shows which ...

Commercial broadcasters push for free, ad-supported version of NLziet
Published 18 Nov 2021 17:26 CET | Netherlands
Commercial broadcasters in the Netherlands would like to launch a free version of the OTT TV platform NLziet, supported by ...

KPN offers free Xbox or smart TV for new customers
Published 16 Nov 2021 10:52 CET | Netherlands
KPN started a new promotion offering customers an Xbox Series S or Philips smart TV when they take a new contract from the Dutch ...

Amazon brings Fire TV Stick to Netherlands
Published 29 Oct 2021 10:18 CET | Netherlands
Amazon is starting sales of its Fire TV Stick in the Netherlands. The device slots into an HDMI port on a TV to deliver streaming ...

Ziggo starts shipping new Mediabox Next from Humax
Published 22 Oct 2021 10:24 CET | Netherlands
Ziggo started shipping its new Mediabox Next to select customers at the end of September, the cable operator confirmed to Totaal ...

Ziggo introduces Chromecast as an alternative to the set-top box
Published 11 Oct 2021 18:35 CET | Netherlands
Ziggo has started offering Google TV as a system for second or third televisions in the house. Consumers can use the service if ...

Streaming services most popular in Dutch households with children

Published 11 Oct 2021 11:51 CET | Netherlands
Streaming services in the Netherlands are mainly purchased by households with children, according to the Telecompaper Video ...

Dutch TV market contracts again in Q2 after analogue cable ends; FTTH grows to fifth of TV households
Published 16 Sep 2021 08:00 CET | Netherlands
The Netherlands completed the transition to 100 percent digital TV in Q2 2021, after the largest cable operator Ziggo ended the ...

Ziggo disconnects former TV customers without active subscription
Published 31 Aug 2021 15:53 CET | Netherlands
Ziggo is turning off the TV service for a number of former subscribers, according to a letter sent by the Dutch cable operator. ...





