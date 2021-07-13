Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Research Report

Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021 Q1 - Profile binder

Report, published: July 2021
Add to cart
€ 1,000
In this document you will find all the company profiles written for the report 'Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021 Q1'. We have produced company profiles on most of the top active virtual players covered in this report. The mentioned report covers the development of the virtual operator market in the Netherlands as of the first quarter of 2021, for more information see following link. Each profile is available separately too (upon request, email to sales@telecompaper.com), but this combined document offers a discount compared to buying them all separately.

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 13 Jul 2021
Pages 30
File Type PDF
Size 514kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Mobile
Topics Market research / news, Marketing / branding, Voice services, Data services, GPRS, GSM, Messaging, 3G, Internet Access, Wholesale, Consumer, Enterprise, HSPA
Companies AH Mobiel, BEN, Hollandsnieuwe, Lebara, Lycamobile, Simpel, Simyo, Telesur, Voiceworks, Youfone

Add to cart
€ 1,000

Related Products

Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021-Q1

9 Jul | Netherlands | Report

This report covers the virtual operator market in the Netherlands (MVNOs and second brands of MNOs) as of the first quarter...

Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020 Q3 - Profile binder

5 Jan | Netherlands | Report

In this document you will find all the company profiles written for the report 'Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020 Q3'. We...


Authors of this report

Alejandra van de Roer Research analyst

Expertise: MVNO, Mobile; Consumer and Business

Related Info

MVNOs down to 12.5% of Dutch mobile market, but still growing in no-frills segment
08:01 | Netherlands | News

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email