Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Research Report

FTTH in the Netherlands 2020

Report, published: April 2020
Add to cart
€ 5,950

The report, FTTH in the Netherlands 2020, describes the current state of the market with detailed information on each province, and position, strategy and most important developments at key network owners and service providers. It includes our expectations for the 2020-2024 period. 

For this annual FTTH report, we conducted interviews with various market participants. Several major and new players are presented and there are brief discussions on a number of hot issues in the (international) broadband and FTTH markets.

Chapter 1: Executive summary.

Chapter 2: Competitive landscape. This chapter provides insights on research about the international fiber market and the Dutch fixed broadband market, offering a comparative framework for developments in the Netherlands. 

Chapter 3: Dutch FTTH market. This chapter contains analysis of the key market indicators for the Dutch fibre market. Figures are provided on the number of homes passed and homes activated. It also contains our estimates for the period to 2023.

Chapter 4: Facts & Figures per province 

Chapter 5: In this chapter we describe the position, strategy and most important developments at key network owners, including KPN NetwerkNL, Delta Fiber Netwerk and E-Fiber. 

Chapter 6: Market trends and dynamics impacting the FTTH sector.


Each year, since 2008, Telecompaper publishes its FTTH report, analyzing the Dutch fibre to the home market. Our FTTH database, called the Telecompaper FTTH Monitor, contains all local and regional FTTH projects in the Netherlands on a detailed scale.

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Analysis
Published 30 Apr 2020
Pages 54
File Type PDF
Size 4582kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Fixed, Internet
Topics Market research / news, Fibre
Companies Delta Fiber, E-Fiber, Kabelnoord, KPN, Primevest Capital Partners, Telecompaper, T-Mobile

Add to cart
€ 5,950

Related Products

FTTH in the Netherlands 2019

9 May 2019 | Netherlands | Report

The report, FTTH in the Netherlands 2019, describes the current state of the market with detailed information on each...

FTTH in the Netherlands 2018

19 Jul 2018 | Netherlands | Report

The report, FTTH in the Netherlands 2018, describes the current state of the market with detailed information on each...

FTTH in the Netherlands 2017

12 Jun 2017 | Netherlands | Report

Each year, since 2008, Telecompaper publishes its FTTH report, analyzing the Dutch fibre to the home market. Our FTTH...

FTTH in the Netherlands 2016

2 Jun 2016 | Netherlands | Report

Each year, since 2008, Telecompaper publishes its FTTH report, analyzing the Dutch fibre to the home market. Our FTTH...

FTTH in the Netherlands 2015

2 Jun 2015 | Netherlands | Report

Each year, since 2008, Telecompaper publishes its FTTH report, analyzing the Dutch fibre to the home market. Our FTTH...

FTTH in the Netherlands 2014

28 May 2014 | Netherlands | Report

Each year, since 2008, Telecompaper publishes its FTTH report, analyzing the Dutch fibre to the home market. Our FTTH...

FTTH in the Netherlands 2013

14 Jun 2013 | Netherlands | Report

Each year, since 2008, Telecompaper publishes its FTTH report, analyzing the Dutch fibre to the home market. Our FTTH...

FTTH in the Netherlands 2012

11 Jun 2012 | Netherlands | Report

Telecompaper has published its sixth annual report on the Dutch FTTH market. The report describes the current state of the...


Authors of this report

Erik Compter Managing editor / Research analyst

Expertise: FTTH, Smart home, Business

Related Info

Europese uitrol glasvezel versnelt, 50 procent woningen bereikt
23 Apr | Europe | News
KPN bevestigt einde gesprekken met Primevest over Segbroek; T-Mobile houdt onderhandelingen open
21 Apr | Netherlands | News
Glasvezel buitenaf wordt Delta Fiber Netwerk, nieuwe focus
21 Apr | Netherlands | News

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email