Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
Research Report

FTTP in Belgium 2021

Report, published: September 2021
Add to cart
€ 2,950

The report FTTP in Belgium 2021 describes the current state of the Belgian fiber to the premises market. The latest edition covers the period ending 30 June 2021.

This report provides figures on market indicators, analyzes developments at key players and looks at the issues affecting the market’s current and future development. It is the fruit of extensive desk research, enhanced with data from a range of Telecompaper sources, such as the Telecompaper FTTH Monitor, quarterly reports on the Belgian telecom markets and various interviews. It includes our expectations for the 2021-2026 period. 

The report is structured as follows:

  • Chapter 1: Executive summary.
  • Chapter 2: Competitive landscape. Insights on the international fibre and broadband markets and the Belgian fixed broadband market, offering a comparative framework for developments in Belgium. 
  • Chapter 3: Belgian FTTP market. An analysis of the key market indicators for the Belgian fibre market. Figures are provided on the number of homes passed and homes activated, along with our estimates for the period to 2026.
  • Chapter 4: Facts & Figures per province.
  • Chapter 5: The position, strategy and most important developments at key network owners: Proximus, Fluvius, The Last Mile and Orange Belgium. 
  • Chapter 6: Market trends and dynamics impacting the FTTP sector.

Specifications

Research Type Analysis
Published 22 Sep 2021
Pages 38
File Type PDF
Size 2302kb
Geographic Scope    Belgium
Editions Fixed
Topics Market research / news, Fibre

Add to cart
€ 2,950


Authors of this report

Erik Compter Managing editor / Research analyst

Expertise: FTTH, Smart home, Business
Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer
Wiebe Hotte Researcher

Expertise: IoT, Fixed; Consumer and Business

Why our clients chose Telecompaper

1. Unique Sources

Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.

2. Customized

We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.

3. Independent

As a company we operate independently and objectively.

4. Specialized

By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.

5. Quick results

Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.

6. Accurate

Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.

More information about our research? Call us +31 30 634 96 00 or send an email