Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Belgian FTTP market accelerates as homes passed double in past year

Thursday 30 September 2021 | 16:57 CET | News
The number of homes passed by FTTP in Belgium has doubled in the past year, going from 330,000 to 664,000 as of 01 July. While fibre still has very limited coverage compared to other countries, the market is growing quickly and has reached around 3 percent of broadband connections, according to Telecompaper's 'FTTP in Belgium 2021' report. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Eurofiber / Fluvius / Orange Belgium / Proximus / Telecompaper
Countries: Belgium
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Belgische FTTP-markt is aan inhaalslag begonnen; verdubbeling aantal aansluitingen
Published 30 Sep 2021 16:26 CET | Belgium
In een jaar tijd wist de Belgische FTTP-markt het aantal homes passed te verdubbelen. Van ruim 330.000 aangesloten adressen ...

FTTP in Belgium 2021
Published 22 Sep 2021 14:45 CET | Belgium
The report FTTP in Belgium 2021 describes the current state of the Belgian fiber to the premises market. The latest edition ...

Fiberklaar kicks off network build in Geel
Published 21 Sep 2021 10:41 CET | Belgium
The Belgian fibre operator Fiberklaar has officially kicked off its network build. The operator formed from a joint venture of ...

Belgian Total Communications market 2021 Q2
Published 16 Sep 2021 11:20 CET | Belgium
This report analyses developments in the Belgian market for telecommunications in the second quarter of 2021, and compares the ...

Proximus to upgrade Flex Fiber Pack to 1 Gbps in September
Published 06 Aug 2021 12:20 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus is planning to double the speed on its Flex Fiber Pack to 1 Gbps from September, reports Tweakers. ...

Proximus, Eurofiber set up Unifiber joint venture for fibre roll-out in Wallonia
Published 29 Jul 2021 09:12 CET | Belgium
Proximus and Eurofiber have joined up in a new joint venture called Unifiber, with the aim of rolling out a fibre network in ...

Orange Belgium starts pilot FTTP roll-out in Brussels region
Published 21 Jun 2021 09:02 CET | Belgium
Orange Belgium is entering the FTTP market with a pilot project in the Brussels Capital Region. The operator said it plans to ...

Nokia, Proximus deploy 'world's fastest' live fibre network with 25G PON
Published 26 May 2021 18:19 CET | Belgium
Nokia and Proximus turned on what they call the world's fastest fibre access network at a media event in Antwerp attended by the ...

Belgian govt kicks off new national broadband plan
Published 03 May 2021 09:50 CET | Belgium
The Belgian government has approved the start of a new national broadband plan. Telecom minister Petra De Sutter said there are ...

Proximus, EQT joint venture to invest EUR 2.5 billion in fibre network in Flanders
Published 25 Mar 2021 11:35 CET | Belgium
Fiberklaar, the new joint venture of Proximus and Sweden's EQT Infrastructure, will be investing EUR 2.5 billion in the roll-out ...

Proximus starts fibre roll-out in Bruges
Published 01 Mar 2021 15:35 CET | Belgium
Proximus announced it's starting to roll out its FTTP network in Bruges. It aims to cover over 63,000 homes and businesses in the ...





Related Info

Belgische FTTP-markt is aan inhaalslag begonnen; verdubbeling aantal aansluitingen
30 Sep | Belgium | News
FTTP in Belgium 2021
22 Sep | Belgium | Report
Fiberklaar kicks off network build in Geel
21 Sep | Belgium | News
Belgian Total Communications market 2021 Q2
16 Sep | Belgium | Report
Proximus to upgrade Flex Fiber Pack to 1 Gbps in September
6 Aug | Belgium | News
Proximus, Eurofiber set up Unifiber joint venture for fibre roll-out in Wallonia
29 Jul | Belgium | News
Orange Belgium starts pilot FTTP roll-out in Brussels region
21 Jun | Belgium | News
Nokia, Proximus deploy 'world's fastest' live fibre network with 25G PON
26 May | Belgium | News
Belgian govt kicks off new national broadband plan
3 May | Belgium | News
Proximus, EQT joint venture to invest EUR 2.5 billion in fibre network in Flanders
25 Mar | Belgium | News
Proximus starts fibre roll-out in Bruges
1 Mar | Belgium | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Sep MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress
05 Oct Digital Refining & Petrochemicals Summit 2021
05 Oct VMworld 2021
06 Oct Marvell Technology investors day
07 Oct VMware analysts meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now