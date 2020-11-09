Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Airtel Africa sells towers in Tanzania for USD 175 million

Wednesday 2 June 2021 | 10:17 CET | News
Airtel Africa announced the sale of the tower portfolio belonging to Airtel Tanzania to a joint venture company owned by a subsidiary of SBA Communications as majority owner and Paradigm Infrastructure, a UK company focused on passive wireless infrastructure.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel / Airtel Africa / Airtel Tanzania
Countries: Tanzania, United Republic of
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Airtel Tanzania builds tower to extend connectivity to Morogoro
Published 01 Jun 2021 11:40 CET | Tanzania, United Republic of
Airtel Tanzania will build a new tower in partnership with Universal Communication Services Access Fund (UCSAF), to connect over ...

Airtel Africa signs new USD 500 mln loan facility for refinancing
Published 21 Apr 2021 10:51 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa said it has signed a new USD 500 million loan facility with a group of relationship banks. The company said it is a ...

Airtel Africa signs USD 100 mln deal giving Mastercard minority stake in mobile money arm
Published 01 Apr 2021 13:50 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa has announced an agreement under which Mastercard will invest USD 100 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce,  a wholly ...

Airtel Zambia signs tower collocation deal with Infratel

Published 23 Mar 2021 13:04 CET | Zambia
Airtel Zambia and Infratel have signed a long-term tower colocation agreement that will allow Airtel to lease multiple ...

Airtel sells towers in Madagascar, Malawi, Chad and Gabon to Helios
Published 23 Mar 2021 10:33 CET | Africa
Helios Towers has signed agreements with Airtel Africa to acquire its passive infrastructure operating companies in Madagascar ...

Airtel Africa plans tower sales to reduce USD 3.5 bln debt
Published 09 Nov 2020 09:55 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa plans to sell about 4,500 telecommunication towers in five countries including Tanzania and Madagascar to help ...





Related Info

Airtel Tanzania builds tower to extend connectivity to Morogoro
1 Jun | Tanzania, United Republic of | News
Airtel Africa signs new USD 500 mln loan facility for refinancing
21 Apr | Africa | News
Airtel Africa signs USD 100 mln deal giving Mastercard minority stake in mobile money arm
1 Apr | Africa | News
Airtel Zambia signs tower collocation deal with Infratel
23 Mar | Zambia | News
Airtel sells towers in Madagascar, Malawi, Chad and Gabon to Helios
23 Mar | Africa | News
Airtel Africa plans tower sales to reduce USD 3.5 bln debt
9 Nov 2020 | Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Jun Computex
02 Jun Semtech fiscal Q1
03 Jun Broadcom Q2
03 Jun Ciena fiscal Q2
03 Jun Wireless Global Congress
06 Jun OFC 2021
07 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
08 Jun Anga Com
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now