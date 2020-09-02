Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Amazon to acquire podcast maker Wondery

Thursday 31 December 2020 | 08:30 CET | News
Amazon announced an agreement to acquire podcast start-up Wondery and make it part of Amazon Music. Wondery has a track record of creating and producing top-rated podcasts that entertain and educate listeners, the company said.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Amazon neemt podcast-maker Wondery over
Published 31 Dec 2020 14:24 CET | World
Amazon heeft aangekondigd om podcast-start-up Wondery over te nemen en het onderdeel te maken van Amazon Music. Wondery heeft een ...

Square mulls acquisition of streaming service Tidal - report
Published 28 Dec 2020 09:38 CET | World
Square is mulling the acquisition of music streaming Tidal, Bloomberg reported, with sources saying CEO Jack Dorsey has held ...

Spotify to bring music service to South Korea in H1
Published 18 Dec 2020 09:30 CET | Korea, Republic of
Spotify will launch its service in South Korea in the first half of next year. The introduction will also bring Korean artists to ...

Spotify buys podcast hosting platform Megaphone for USD 235 mln
Published 10 Nov 2020 16:15 CET | World
Music streaming provider Spotify announced an agreement to acquire podcast advertising and publishing platform Megaphone for an ...

Amazon Music added for Rogers Ignite TV customers
Published 28 Oct 2020 11:15 CET | Canada
Canadian operator Rogers announced that its customers can access Amazon Music directly through their Ignite TV service. Rogers TV ...

Lenovo offers three-month access to Amazon Music Unlimited
Published 14 Oct 2020 11:06 CET | World
Lenovo teamed up with Amazon Music to offer three months access to Amazon Music Unlimited to existing and new Lenovo consumer PC ...

Amazon Music launches podcasts for customers across US, UK, Germany, Japan
Published 16 Sep 2020 16:45 CET | United States
Amazon Music announced the launch of podcasts in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, across all tiers of service at no additional ...

Amazon Music, Twitch combine live streaming with on-demand listening
Published 02 Sep 2020 11:25 CET | World
Amazon Music and Twitch have partnered to integrate Twitch live streaming functionality with the Amazon Music app, launching 01 ...





Related Info

Amazon neemt podcast-maker Wondery over
31 Dec 2020 | World | News
Square mulls acquisition of streaming service Tidal - report
28 Dec 2020 | World | News
Spotify to bring music service to South Korea in H1
18 Dec 2020 | Korea, Republic of | News
Spotify buys podcast hosting platform Megaphone for USD 235 mln
10 Nov 2020 | World | News
Amazon Music added for Rogers Ignite TV customers
28 Oct 2020 | Canada | News
Lenovo offers three-month access to Amazon Music Unlimited
14 Oct 2020 | World | News
Amazon Music launches podcasts for customers across US, UK, Germany, Japan
16 Sep 2020 | United States | News
Amazon Music, Twitch combine live streaming with on-demand listening
2 Sep 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Jan Telecompaper holiday
07 Jan Micron Technology Q1
07 Jan Altice Europe EGM
07 Jan Report: Video behaviour of Dutch consumers 2020 Q3
08 Jan Sequans analyst meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now