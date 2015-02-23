Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Apple builds 2 wind turbines to support Viborg data centre

Friday 4 September 2020 | 09:47 CET | News

Apple said it will invest in constructing two onshore wind turbines near Esbjerg in Denmark to support its data centre in Viborg, with all surplus energy going into the Danish grid. The 200-meter turbines are expected to produce 62 gigawatt hours each year, or enough to power almost 20,000 homes. The two constructions will act as a test site for offshore wind turbines.

In July, Apple announced plans to become carbon-neutral throughout its business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle by 2030. The Esbjerg wind project follows the recent completion of a solar array in Thisted, which was the first Danish solar project built without public subsidies. Both projects have been developed in conjunction with Danish firm European Energy.

Apple’s data centre in Viborg has a 45,000 square meter floor space and is now operational. It helps to run the App Store, Apple Music, iMessage, Siri and other services in Europe that are run entirely on renewable energy from local projects.

The Viborg data centre had over 600 specialist workers on site each day during construction and included many Danish businesses supporting its development. It is now run by data specialists, technicians, maintenance and security staff, many of whom were recruited from the local area.

Apple said Varta, its German battery supplier, has committed to running its Apple production with 100 percent renewable power. Other European suppliers are working toward clean energy methods for their Apple productions, too, including Henkel, Tesa SE, DSM Engineering Materials, STMicroelectronics and Solvay. Their clean energy commitments include DSM’s wind power purchase agreement in the Netherlands and STMicroelectronics' solar carport in Morocco.

Apple launched its Supplier Clean Energy Programme in October 2015. Since then, 72 manufacturing partners in seventeen countries have committed to 100 percent renewable energy for Apple production. These commitments will avoid over 14.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, or the equivalent of taking more than 3 million cars off the road each year.

Apple's data centre in Viborg has a 45,000 square meter floor space and is now operational. It helps to run the App Store, Apple Music, iMessage, Siri and other services in Europe that are run entirely on renewable energy from local projects.

The Viborg data centre had over 600 specialist workers on site each day during construction and included many Danish businesses supporting its development. It is now run by data specialists, technicians, maintenance and security staff, many of whom were recruited from the local area.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Apple / STMicroelectronics
Countries: Denmark
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Apple targets carbon-neutral supply chain, products by 2030
Published 21 Jul 2020 15:03 CET | World
Apple has joined the movement to make its products carbon-neutral with a pledge to achieve zero climate impact by 2030. It's ...

Apple cancels plan for second Danish data centre
Published 12 Jun 2019 11:54 CET | Denmark
Aabenraa municipal council in Denmark has announced that Apple informed it in a brief conference call that it would not go ahead ...

Apple plans 2nd Danish data centre at cost of DKK 6 billion
Published 11 Jul 2017 11:19 CET | Denmark
Apple is planning to build a second Danish data centre, in Aabenraa in the south of the country, following construction of one in ...

Apple to invest EUR 1.7 bln in European data centres

Published 23 Feb 2015 10:59 CET | Europe
Apple announced a EUR 1.7 billion plan to build and operate two data centres in Europe, each powered by 100 percent renewable ...





Related Info

Apple targets carbon-neutral supply chain, products by 2030
21 Jul | World | News
Apple cancels plan for second Danish data centre
12 Jun 2019 | Denmark | News
Apple plans 2nd Danish data centre at cost of DKK 6 billion
11 Jul 2017 | Denmark | News
Apple to invest EUR 1.7 bln in European data centres
23 Feb 2015 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Sep IFA 2020
08 Sep Seachange fiscal Q2
08 Sep Mediaset H1 2020
08 Sep NGMN Industry Conference
09 Sep Secureworks fiscal Q2
10 Sep Sky NZ FY results
10 Sep Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q2
11 Sep Tele2 EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now