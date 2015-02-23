Apple builds 2 wind turbines to support Viborg data centre

Apple said it will invest in constructing two onshore wind turbines near Esbjerg in Denmark to support its data centre in Viborg, with all surplus energy going into the Danish grid. The 200-meter turbines are expected to produce 62 gigawatt hours each year, or enough to power almost 20,000 homes. The two constructions will act as a test site for offshore wind turbines.
In July, Apple announced plans to become carbon-neutral throughout its business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle by 2030. The Esbjerg wind project follows the recent completion of a solar array in Thisted, which was the first Danish solar project built without public subsidies. Both projects have been developed in conjunction with Danish firm European Energy.
Apple’s data centre in Viborg has a 45,000 square meter floor space and is now operational. It helps to run the App Store, Apple Music, iMessage, Siri and other services in Europe that are run entirely on renewable energy from local projects.
The Viborg data centre had over 600 specialist workers on site each day during construction and included many Danish businesses supporting its development. It is now run by data specialists, technicians, maintenance and security staff, many of whom were recruited from the local area.
Apple said Varta, its German battery supplier, has committed to running its Apple production with 100 percent renewable power. Other European suppliers are working toward clean energy methods for their Apple productions, too, including Henkel, Tesa SE, DSM Engineering Materials, STMicroelectronics and Solvay. Their clean energy commitments include DSM’s wind power purchase agreement in the Netherlands and STMicroelectronics' solar carport in Morocco.
Apple launched its Supplier Clean Energy Programme in October 2015. Since then, 72 manufacturing partners in seventeen countries have committed to 100 percent renewable energy for Apple production. These commitments will avoid over 14.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, or the equivalent of taking more than 3 million cars off the road each year.
Apple's data centre in Viborg has a 45,000 square meter floor space and is now operational. It helps to run the App Store, Apple Music, iMessage, Siri and other services in Europe that are run entirely on renewable energy from local projects.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions