Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Belgian broadband growth accelerates, Voo sale main focus for 2021

Tuesday 5 January 2021 | 08:00 CET | News
Growth on the Belgian broadband market is accelerating, helped by the roll-out of new fibre services and increased internet take-up during the coronavirus pandemic, research by Telecompaper shows. While Orange continues to gain the most new subscribers, its growth is slowing and it remains much smaller than market leaders Proximus and Telenet. The focus in 2021 will be on who wins the long-running battle to acquire the fourth-largest operator Voo.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Orange Belgium / Proximus / Telecompaper / Telenet / Voo
Countries: Belgium
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Belgian Total Communications market 2020 Q3
Published 31 Dec 2020 15:06 CET | Belgium
This report analyses developments in the Belgian market for telecommunications in the third quarter of 2020, and compares the ...

Belgian communication prices highest in EU - Eurostat
Published 23 Dec 2020 13:03 CET | Europe
Communication prices in the most expensive EU member state were almost five times higher than in the cheapest, according to a ...

TP:Notes: Proximus to regain lead on Belgian mobile market with Mobile Vikings takeover
Published 15 Dec 2020 08:43 CET | Belgium
Summary: Proximus has agreed to acquire Mobile Vikings and Jim Mobile, two MVNOs owned by DPG Media, for EUR 130 million. The ...

Belgium Mobile Operators 2020 Q3- Excel
Published 19 Nov 2020 13:52 CET | Belgium
1. Mobile customers - data by quarter from Q4 2006 up to Q3 2020 ...

Proximus to increase prices on fixed subscriptions from January
Published 10 Nov 2020 09:26 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus is planning another price increase for its fixed plans in January, reports L'Echo. The increase affects ...

Voo launches new youth offer Zuny with broadband, VoD app
Published 06 Oct 2020 16:27 CET | Belgium
Belgian cable operator Voo has launched a new offer aimed at young people, bundling a broadband connection with an internet app ...

Belgian mobile service revenues fall nearly 8% in Q2 as Covid restrictions hit roaming income
Published 14 Aug 2020 10:16 CET | Belgium
The Belgian mobile market slowed significantly in the second quarter, after the country was put on lockdown to stem the spread of ...

Belgian telecom, TV market revenues slip 1.1% to EUR 8.4 bln in 2019 - BIPT
Published 10 Jul 2020 09:44 CET | Belgium
Revenues from the Belgian communications and TV market amounted to EUR 8.41 billion in 2019, 1.1 percent less than in 2018, ...

Orange wins court ruling to suspend Voo sale to Providence

Published 29 Jun 2020 15:08 CET | Belgium
A court in Liege has suspended the sale of cable operator Voo to private equity group Providence, following an appeal from rival ...

Proximus launches customisable Flex deals
Published 25 Jun 2020 09:39 CET | Belgium
Proximus will be launching its new Flex range of packages on 1 July, with the focus on customisation. As the name implies, the ...

Proximus lowers dividend to accelerate investment in fibre roll-out
Published 31 Mar 2020 09:30 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus has unveiled its new strategic plan #inspire2022 at its Capital Markets Day. The new CEO Guillaume ...





Related Info

Belgian Total Communications market 2020 Q3
31 Dec 2020 | Belgium | Report
Belgian communication prices highest in EU - Eurostat
23 Dec 2020 | Europe | News
TP:Notes: Proximus to regain lead on Belgian mobile market with Mobile Vikings takeover
15 Dec 2020 | Belgium | Commentary
Belgium Mobile Operators 2020 Q3- Excel
19 Nov 2020 | Belgium | Report
Proximus to increase prices on fixed subscriptions from January
10 Nov 2020 | Belgium | News
Voo launches new youth offer Zuny with broadband, VoD app
6 Oct 2020 | Belgium | News
Belgian mobile service revenues fall nearly 8% in Q2 as Covid restrictions hit roaming income
14 Aug 2020 | Belgium | News
Belgian telecom, TV market revenues slip 1.1% to EUR 8.4 bln in 2019 - BIPT
10 Jul 2020 | Belgium | News
Orange wins court ruling to suspend Voo sale to Providence
29 Jun 2020 | Belgium | News
Proximus launches customisable Flex deals
25 Jun 2020 | Belgium | News
Proximus lowers dividend to accelerate investment in fibre roll-out
31 Mar 2020 | Belgium | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jan Micron Technology Q1
07 Jan Altice Europe EGM
07 Jan Report: Video behaviour of Dutch consumers 2020 Q3
08 Jan Sequans analyst meeting
11 Jan CES 2021
11 Jan Samsung 'A Better Normal for All' event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now