Wireless

Belgium attracts 5 applicants for temporary 5G licences

Tuesday 24 March 2020 | 09:44 CET | News
Belgian regulator BIPT announced five applicants for the temporary 5G licences available in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band. It proposes providing 40 MHz each to Telenet, Proximus, Orange Belgium, Cegeka and Entropia. The awards will be confirmed in individual decisions following a public consultation on the plan, open for comment until 21 April. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: BIPT / Cegeka / Entropia / Orange Belgium / Proximus / Telenet
Countries: Belgium
