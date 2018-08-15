Edition: International
Wireless

Belgium plans preliminary licences for 3.5 GHz band to avoid further 5G delay

Monday 3 February 2020 | 10:19 CET | News

Belgian regulator BIPT has proposed a solution to the impasse over spectrum licences in the country. The existing 2G and 3G licences expiring next year would be extended for six months, and the regulator will issue temporary licences for the 3.5 GHz band, without an auction, to allow operators to start launching 5G services. 

BIPT started work on a spectrum auction back in 2018, but the sale has been delayed by elections last May and political disagreements over the distribution of proceeds among Belgium's three regions. However, an interim solution is needed, as the GSM licences for the 900 and 1,800 MHz band and UMTS licences in the 2,100 MHz band will expire in March 2021. 

An update of the electronic communications law, as well as a various royal decrees are needed in order to fix the terms of any auction and new licences. Several months would be needed in order to pass such legislation. The former government approved the legal changes in July 2018, but there is not yet a new federal government to take up the legislation.  

Six-month extension

The BIPT has concluded it's unlikely to be able to hold an auction before the end of 2020. In order to ensure the continuity of services, it recommends the acting government extend the existing 2G and 3G licences under the same terms for six months. The public interest would give the government the authority to act, and the regulator already held a public consultation on the proposal.

The country also faces the EU deadlines of 01 July 2020 to distribute the first 5G spectrum licences in the 700 MHz band and 31 December 2020 to award the 3.5 GHz range. Belgium's failure to submit plans on these frequencies has prompted a procedure from the European Commission for potential violations.

Preliminary 5G licences

EU obligations aside, the BIPT said there is an economic interest in starting 5G services, with multiple industries looking to adopt the technology and neighbouring countries already issuing licences and offering the services. The regulator proposes awarding part of the spectrum under preliminary licences based on the existing telecom law. This gives BIPT the right to award temporary rights for frequencies that are not yet the subject of legal award procedures. 

The BIPT has already published a communication on the proposed licences and called for applications from interested parties by the end of February. After receiving the applications, it will work out a procedure for issuing the national licences, in order to limit any further delays to the start of 5G services, the regulator said. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: BIPT / Orange Belgium / Proximus / Telenet
Countries: Belgium
This article is part of dossier

5G

Related

BIPT wil 900 en 1800 MHz verlengen, 3,5 GHz verdelen zonder veiling
Published 03 Feb 2020 09:55 CET | Belgium
Telecomregelgever BIPT wil een verlenging van de bestaande mobiele licenties in België, om te voorkomen dat 2G en 3G wegvallen na ...

Orange Belgium warns of limits on 4G network
Published 10 Jan 2020 09:13 CET | Belgium
The past year was a turning point for Orange Belgium, CEO Michael Trabbia said in an interview with Datanews. For the first time ...

BIPT looks at extending 2G, 3G licences, allowing private 5G networks
Published 24 Dec 2019 15:01 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT announced a public consultation on mobile spectrum, including 5G bands and existing 2G and 3G licences. ...

Belgian minister hopes to speed up 5G auction with new blocked account option
Published 05 Dec 2019 14:34 CET | Belgium
The Belgian digital minister Philippe De Backer hopes that the 5G spectrum auction can be placed next month on the agenda of the ...

Flanders, Wallonia agree on how much they want from 5G auction
Published 28 Nov 2019 09:19 CET | Belgium
Flanders and the Federation Wallonia-Brussels (French Community of Belgium) have agreed on the percentage they want from the ...

BIPT extends Citymesh's 3.5 GHz license
Published 03 Oct 2019 14:22 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has given Belgian operator Citymesh permission to expand the 3.5 GHz network in the North Sea. Interested ...

Belgium starts consultation on 26 GHz band for 5G
Published 30 Apr 2019 15:12 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has opened a public consultation on interest in using the 26 GHz band for 5G services. Interested parties ...

Belgian 5G auction pushed back to 2020
Published 18 Jan 2019 11:40 CET | Belgium
Belgian Telecoms Minister Philip de Backer has told De Tijd that the Belgian 5G auction will take place in 2020 at its earliest. ...

Belgian regulator outlines plan for upcoming 700 MHz auction
Published 31 Oct 2018 18:12 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has drawn up a step-by-step plan for the upcoming 700 MHz auction. As soon as all the necessary decisions ...

Belgian regulator publishes draft 5G auction terms
Published 15 Aug 2018 12:10 CET | Belgium
The Belgian regulator BIPT has published the full text of the proposed legislation to auction new mobile spectrum. The documents ...





