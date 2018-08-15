Belgium plans preliminary licences for 3.5 GHz band to avoid further 5G delay

Belgian regulator BIPT has proposed a solution to the impasse over spectrum licences in the country. The existing 2G and 3G licences expiring next year would be extended for six months, and the regulator will issue temporary licences for the 3.5 GHz band, without an auction, to allow operators to start launching 5G services.
BIPT started work on a spectrum auction back in 2018, but the sale has been delayed by elections last May and political disagreements over the distribution of proceeds among Belgium's three regions. However, an interim solution is needed, as the GSM licences for the 900 and 1,800 MHz band and UMTS licences in the 2,100 MHz band will expire in March 2021.
An update of the electronic communications law, as well as a various royal decrees are needed in order to fix the terms of any auction and new licences. Several months would be needed in order to pass such legislation. The former government approved the legal changes in July 2018, but there is not yet a new federal government to take up the legislation.
The BIPT has concluded it's unlikely to be able to hold an auction before the end of 2020. In order to ensure the continuity of services, it recommends the acting government extend the existing 2G and 3G licences under the same terms for six months. The public interest would give the government the authority to act, and the regulator already held a public consultation on the proposal.
The country also faces the EU deadlines of 01 July 2020 to distribute the first 5G spectrum licences in the 700 MHz band and 31 December 2020 to award the 3.5 GHz range. Belgium's failure to submit plans on these frequencies has prompted a procedure from the European Commission for potential violations.
EU obligations aside, the BIPT said there is an economic interest in starting 5G services, with multiple industries looking to adopt the technology and neighbouring countries already issuing licences and offering the services. The regulator proposes awarding part of the spectrum under preliminary licences based on the existing telecom law. This gives BIPT the right to award temporary rights for frequencies that are not yet the subject of legal award procedures.
The BIPT has already published a communication on the proposed licences and called for applications from interested parties by the end of February. After receiving the applications, it will work out a procedure for issuing the national licences, in order to limit any further delays to the start of 5G services, the regulator said.
