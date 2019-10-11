Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Broadcom reports Q1 in line with guidance, sees sharp demand uncertainty ahead

Friday 13 March 2020 | 09:37 CET | News

Broadcom said results for its fiscal first quarter to 2 February were in line with expectations, with steady growth from its networking storage and broadband businesses, CEO Hock Tan said. Nevertheless, even though the semiconductor market is doing better and that the covid-19 outbreak did not have a material impact on the company’s figures in Q1, visibility is still lacking looking forward, with demand uncertainty getting more intense. As a result, Tan said the company is withdrawing its previous forecast for the year, and that it will not present any annual guidance until visibility returns to pre covid-19 levels. 

CFO Tom Krauses noted Broadcom was well positioned to continue supporting dividends to shareholders despite the challenging market backdrop, with free cash flow up 9 percent, a cash position of USD 6.4 billion and a healthy outlook for cash flow looking ahead. 

Revenues for the quarter lifted 1 percent to USD 5.858 billion, with semiconductor solutions off 4 percent to USD 4.191 billion and infrastructure softrware up 19 percent to USD 1.667 billion. The net profit declined to USD 385 million or USD 0.74 per share, from 471 million or 1.12 per share but the adjusted EBITDA went higher meanwhile to USD 3.265 million from 3.236 million. The cash flow from operations and free cash flow improved to 2.322 billion and 2.214 billion, from 2.132 billion and 2.033 billion respectively. The company’s cash position of 6.444 billion was higher than the year before’s 5.055 billion. 

Broadcom said it paid a cash dividend of USD 3.25 per share at end December, for a total of USD 1.297 billion, and a cash dividend of USD 20 per share of mandatory convertible preferred stock, for a total of USD 75 million. 

Looking at its fiscal second quarter, the company is guiding for revenues of USD 5.7 billion, plus or minus USD 1.50 million and an adjusted EBTIDA of USD 3.135 billion, plus of minus USD 75 million. The cash dividend payable at end March will remain at USD 3.25 per share, as will the USD 20 per share dividend on its 8 percent mandatory convertible preferred stock.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Broadcom
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Resultaten Broadcom in lijn in Q1, komende kwartalen onzeker
Published 13 Mar 2020 11:08 CET | World
Broadcom maakt bekend dat de resultaten voor het fiscale eerste kwartaal tot 2 februari in lijn waren met de verwachtingen, met ...

AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom collaborate to create Disaggregated Scalable Firewall framework
Published 07 Mar 2020 16:06 CET | World
AT&T, Palo Alto Networks and Broadcom collaborated to create the Disaggregated Scalable Firewall (DSFW) framework. This is an ...

Broadcom, Intel lead first industry trials of Wi-Fi 6E equipment
Published 03 Mar 2020 14:40 CET | World
The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) announced the first phase of Wi-Fi 6E trials showing multi-gigabit speeds and low-latency ...

NortonLifeLock names former Broadcom exec Brandt to BoD
Published 27 Feb 2020 10:50 CET | World
Cyber safety specialist NortonLifeLock announced that Eric K. Brandt joined its board of directors. Brandt will serve as a member ...

Genesis launches G.fast products with new Broadcom chip, starts NAmerica trials
Published 24 Feb 2020 12:40 CET | North America
Genesis Technical Systems (Genesis) in collaboration with Broadcom launched its next-generation G.fast product portfolio. The new ...

Broadcom introduces new smartphone, router chip with Wi-Fi 6E, improved Bluetooth
Published 13 Feb 2020 14:39 CET | World
Broadcom announced its first chip to support Wi-Fi 6E, the soon-to-be-operational 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi. The BCM4389 delivers over ...

Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay CalTech USD 1.1 bln in Wi-Fi patent case
Published 30 Jan 2020 08:54 CET | United States
The California Institute of Technology has prevailed in a patent infringement case launched against Apple and Broadcom, who have ...

Broadcom wins new supply contracts with Apple
Published 24 Jan 2020 10:24 CET | World
Broadcom announced two new contracts to supply products to Apple. In a SEC filing, the company said these cover high-performance ...

Broadcom announces first products for 6 GHz WLAN

Published 08 Jan 2020 10:34 CET | World
Broadcom announced the availability of a portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E devices. These devices coupled with the new spectrum will further ...

Accenture to buy Symantec Cyber Security Services from Broadcom
Published 07 Jan 2020 15:24 CET | World
Broadcom has agreed to sell part of the activities acquired from Symantec to Accenture. The consulting film will buy Symantec's ...

Broadcom hires adviser to sell RF business - report
Published 19 Dec 2019 08:55 CET | World
Broadcom is working with Credit Suisse to find a buyer for its radio-frequency unit, a segment of its wireless-chip business that ...

Broadcom lifts dividend after Q4 in line with lowered expectations
Published 13 Dec 2019 09:53 CET | World
Broadcom, which completed its buy of Symantec for USD 10.7 billion in November, has increased its quarterly dividend by 23 ...

NortonLifeLock attracts takeover interest from McAfee, private equity - report
Published 10 Dec 2019 09:01 CET | World
NortonLifeLock, the consumer internet security company spun off from Symantec, has attracted takeover interest from rival McAfee ...

Broadcom expands collaboration with Infosys
Published 06 Nov 2019 11:32 CET | World
Broadcom announced an expanded collaboration with Infosys to help SAP customers mitigate risks and costs associated with the ...

Extreme Networks, Broadcom partner to bring products to enterprise customers

Published 23 Oct 2019 16:54 CET | World
Extreme Networks selected Broadcom's networking products to power its extensive family of access, edge, and campus networking ...

Broadcom told to change sales practices after EU finds competition violations in STB, modem chip market
Published 16 Oct 2019 11:49 CET | Europe
The European Commission has ordered Broadcom to change its sales practices after finding the company abused its dominant position ...

Broadcom releases new G.fast modem platform

Published 15 Oct 2019 12:10 CET | World
Broadcom announced the availability of its BCM65450 family of G.fast modem devices and its BCM68650 10G PON OLT platform at the ...

Broadcom introduces 3x3 Wi-Fi 6 chip for mass-market WLAN APs, STBs
Published 11 Oct 2019 09:25 CET | World
Broadcom has announced the availability of its 3x3 Wi-Fi 6 chip, the BCM6710, designed for WLAN applications including Wi-Fi ...





Related Info

Resultaten Broadcom in lijn in Q1, komende kwartalen onzeker
11:08 | World | News
AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom collaborate to create Disaggregated Scalable Firewall framework
7 Mar | World | News
Broadcom, Intel lead first industry trials of Wi-Fi 6E equipment
3 Mar | World | News
NortonLifeLock names former Broadcom exec Brandt to BoD
27 Feb | World | News
Genesis launches G.fast products with new Broadcom chip, starts NAmerica trials
24 Feb | North America | News
Broadcom introduces new smartphone, router chip with Wi-Fi 6E, improved Bluetooth
13 Feb | World | News
Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay CalTech USD 1.1 bln in Wi-Fi patent case
30 Jan | United States | News
Broadcom wins new supply contracts with Apple
24 Jan | World | News
Broadcom announces first products for 6 GHz WLAN
8 Jan | World | News
Accenture to buy Symantec Cyber Security Services from Broadcom
7 Jan | World | News
Broadcom hires adviser to sell RF business - report
19 Dec 2019 | World | News
Broadcom lifts dividend after Q4 in line with lowered expectations
13 Dec 2019 | World | News
NortonLifeLock attracts takeover interest from McAfee, private equity - report
10 Dec 2019 | World | News
Broadcom expands collaboration with Infosys
6 Nov 2019 | World | News
Extreme Networks, Broadcom partner to bring products to enterprise customers
23 Oct 2019 | World | News
Broadcom told to change sales practices after EU finds competition violations in STB, modem chip market
16 Oct 2019 | Europe | News
Broadcom releases new G.fast modem platform
15 Oct 2019 | World | News
Broadcom introduces 3x3 Wi-Fi 6 chip for mass-market WLAN APs, STBs
11 Oct 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Mar Gogo Q4 2019
13 Mar Mobilezone FY 2019
13 Mar Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2019-Q4
16 Mar TIM Brasil Day
16 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2019-Q4
17 Mar Gamma Communications FY results
17 Mar MTS Q4 2019
17 Mar Iliad Q4 2019
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo Global 2020
17 Mar 5G Expo Global 2020
17 Mar Smart Home Expo
17 Mar Smart Building Live
18 Mar Tencent Q4 2019
18 Mar Call & Contact Centre Expo
18 Mar Customer & User Experience Expo
19 Mar ATN Q4 2019
19 Mar China Mobile FY results
19 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2019-Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now