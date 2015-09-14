Edition: International
BT confirms early-stage talks to sell stake in sports business

Thursday 29 April 2021 | 09:42 CET | News
BT has issued a statement confirming early-stage talks with a number of partners to examine ways of generating investment and strengthening its sports business. BT said the talks are confidential and may or may not result in an agreement. The statement follows a report in UK newspaper 'The Telegraph' that BT was is in talks to sell a stake BT Sport.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / BT / Dazn / Disney
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

