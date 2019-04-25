Edition: International
BT sells LatAm operations in 16 countries to CIH

Friday 20 March 2020 | 09:17 CET | News
BT has reached an agreement to sell selected domestic operations and infrastructure across 16 countries in Latin America to CIH Telecommunications Americas LLC, an affiliate of CIH Technology Holdings, as part of the ongoing transformation of its Global unit. No financial details were disclosed but BT said the assets and operations in the scope of the transaction delivered revenue of GBP 110 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: BT
Countries: Latin America
