ByteDance in talks with Reliance to keep TikTok afloat in India - report

China-based ByteDance is early discussions with Reliance Industries for backing its TikTok business in India, writes TechCrunch. The move would save the video app’s fate in its biggest market by users, after the Indian government last month bundled several Chinese apps in the country. Reliance operates the telecom venture Jio Platforms, owner of mobile operator Jio.
In June, the Indian government banned TikTok and 58 other mobile apps which pose a possible threat to the “sovereignty and integrity” of India, to its defence and security, and to public order in general. A deal with Reliance could help ByteDance calm the Indian government's concerns over end-users' privacy.
ByteDance ensured employees that it's in conversation with the Indian government to resolve New Delhi’s concerns and doesn't plan to lay off employees in the country.
ByteDance is separately talking with Microsoft to sell its business in selected markets, including the US. The Financial Times reported that the two companies have broadened the scope of the deal to include TikTok’s business in other markets, including Europe and India.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions