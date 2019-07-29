Edition: International
ByteDance in talks with Reliance to keep TikTok afloat in India - report

Thursday 13 August 2020 | 12:52 CET | News

China-based ByteDance is early discussions with Reliance Industries for backing its TikTok business in India, writes TechCrunch. The move would save the video app’s fate in its biggest market by users, after the Indian government last month bundled several Chinese apps in the country. Reliance operates the telecom venture Jio Platforms, owner of mobile operator Jio. 

In June, the Indian government banned TikTok and 58 other mobile apps which pose a possible threat to the “sovereignty and integrity” of India, to its defence and security, and to public order in general. A deal with Reliance could help ByteDance calm the Indian government's concerns over end-users' privacy.

ByteDance ensured employees that it's in conversation with the Indian government to resolve New Delhi’s concerns and doesn't plan to lay off employees in the country. 

ByteDance is separately talking with Microsoft to sell its business in selected markets, including the US. The Financial Times reported that the two companies have broadened the scope of the deal to include TikTok’s business in other markets, including Europe and India. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Microsoft / Reliance Industries / TikTok
Countries: India
