Wireless

Cellnex expands to Portugal with takeover of Meo towers

Friday 3 January 2020 | 08:46 CET | News

Cellnex is expanding to Portugal with an agreement to acquire the towers operator Omtel, owned by Altice Europe and Belmont Infra Holding, for EUR 800 million. Omtel operates around 4,000 sites across Portugal, and the acquisition includes the roll-out of 400 sites in the next four years. 

Cellnex said it sees potential for another 350 sites by 2027 to support the roll-out of 5G networks. The estimated investment for this build-to-suit plan is EUR 140 million. Including these extra sites, the company expects the deal to add annual EBITDA of EUR 90 million. 

Omtel has an around 25 percent share of the Portuguese towers market. Its main customer is Altice's Meo, and the contracts run for 20 years, with additional five-year periods, the company said.

Cellnex will finance the takeover with available cash and cash flow generated by Omtel. As a result of the deal Cellnex's sales backlog will grow by EUR 2.5 billion to EUR 38.5 billion.

Altice sold off a majority stake in the towers company in September 2018 to the consortium including Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and Horizon Equity Partners. The sale of its remaining 25 percent stake will raise the company up to EUR 200 million cash. 



Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altice Europe / Cellnex / Meo
Countries: Portugal
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Iliad completes EUR 2 bln sale of mobile towers to Cellnex
Published 24 Dec 2019 10:16 CET | Europe
Iliad has announced the completion of its deal with Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom, unveiled on 07 May. The ...

Altice Portugal to sell 49% of FTTH network to Morgan Stanley
Published 16 Dec 2019 08:32 CET | Portugal
Altice Europe's subsidiary Meo has signed an agreement with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners to create a nationwide fibre ...

Cellnex acquires 1,500 towers from Orange Spain for EUR 260 mln
Published 04 Dec 2019 08:58 CET | Spain
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom has reached an agreement with Orange Spain to acquire a portfolio of 1,500 ...

Cignal rebrands as Cellnex, plans 200 new telecoms masts in 2020
Published 02 Dec 2019 13:23 CET | Ireland
Irish telecoms infrastructure company Cignal is rebranding as Cellnex following its acquisition by the European telecoms and ...

Cellnex completes EUR 2.5 bln capital hike
Published 01 Nov 2019 10:54 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom has confirmed the successful completion of a EUR 2.5 billion capital increase to support its ...

Cellnex agrees to buy Arqiva's telecom division for GBP 2 bln
Published 08 Oct 2019 09:13 CET | United Kingdom
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom has announced a deal to acquire the telecommunications division of UK media and ...

Altice completes sale of Portuguese towers
Published 04 Sep 2018 17:13 CET | Portugal
Altice Europe announced that it's completed the sale of a 75 percent stake in its Towers of Portugal company to a consortium ...

Altice to sell stakes in French and Portuguese tower businesses for EUR 2.5 bln
Published 21 Jun 2018 10:04 CET | Europe
Altice Europe has agreed to sell a 49.99 percent stake in its French tower business and a 75 percent stake in its Portuguese ...





