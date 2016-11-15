Chipmakers apply for US licences to continue sales to Huawei

Several major chipmakers have sought exemptions from the new US sanctions against Huawei, so they can continue to supply the company. These include Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, Mediatek and Macronix International, reports Caixin Global. New Commerce Department rules that went into force 15 September forbid any company whose production process involves American technology from supplying Huawei with products unless they obtain a licence.
The Chinese mainland’s largest contract chip manufacturer Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp also submitted an application, a spokesperson for the company said. No company has yet reported a successful application for a licence.
The Global Times reports that the chipmakers have already halted supplies to Huawei. The company said earlier that this threatens the production of its Kirin processors and would impact its smartphone production levels. The upcoming Huawei Mate 40, equipped with the Kirin 9000, is expected to be the last generation of Huawei phones powered by its self-developed chipset.
Industry insiders told the Global Times earlier this week that Huawei recently chartered a cargo flight to transport chip products made by suppliers such as TSMC and MediaTek. At the same time, Huawei still owns a sufficient inventory of key raw materials, while some devices have been replaced to ensure a steady pace of shipments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions