Intel granted US licence to continue supplies to Huawei

Tuesday 22 September 2020 | 13:39 CET | News

Intel has received licences from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei, an Intel spokesman tol Reuters. This follows new curbs coming into force 15 September in the US, prohibiting chipmakers from supplying or servicing Huawei. 

The news comes the same day that Huawei held an event to launch its FusionServer Pro V6, which uses Intel components. Huawei said Intel is "one of the most important global partners of Huawei". The chipmaker attended the server launch during the Huawei Connect 2020 event in Shanghai to demonstrate its products for the data centre market. 

Other chipmakers have applied for US licences to continue supplies to Huawei, but none have been reported successful yet. These include China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix and Taiwan's Mediatek. An unnamed source told Reuters that non-US firms may not have a high chance of getting US approval, and chipmakers are drafting contingency plans to increase supplies to other customers.


Categories: General
Companies: Huawei / Intel / MediaTek / SK Hynix
Countries: United States / World
