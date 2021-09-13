Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Christel Heydemann set to replace Richard as Orange CEO - report

Monday 24 January 2022 | 09:47 CET | News
Orange is expected to appoint Christel Heydemann as group CEO on 28 January, reports Le Monde quoting unnamed sources. Heydemann currently works at Schneider Electric as executive VP for Europe, as well as serving as one of the seven independent directors on the Orange board. She entered the shortlist to replace Stephane Richard earlier this month, as one of the three potential candidates selected by the Orange committee tasked with finding the telecom group's next CEO. Orange declined to comment on the matter. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Orange / Schneider Electric
Countries: France / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange shortlists three candidates to replace Richard as CEO - report

Published 10 Jan 2022 08:49 CET | World
The Orange committee tasked with finding the group's next CEO has shortlisted three potential candidates, according to ...

Orange CEO Richard resigns after court conviction, to leave by end-January
Published 25 Nov 2021 08:31 CET | France
Stephane Richard is stepping down as CEO of Orange Group after over ten years at the helm of the French operator. Richard handed ...

Orange CEO handed one-year suspended sentence in Tapie case

Published 24 Nov 2021 10:59 CET | France
Orange's CEO Stephane Richard has been given a one-year suspended sentence and EUR 50,000 fine by the Paris appeals court for his ...

Orange's Richard supports split role of Chairman and CEO

Published 13 Sep 2021 14:24 CET | Europe
Stephane Richard, who secured a third term as Orange chairman and CEO in 2018, said that the telecom group should consider ...





Related Info

Orange shortlists three candidates to replace Richard as CEO - report
10 Jan | World | News
Orange CEO Richard resigns after court conviction, to leave by end-January
25 Nov 2021 | France | News
Orange CEO handed one-year suspended sentence in Tapie case
24 Nov 2021 | France | News
Orange's Richard supports split role of Chairman and CEO
13 Sep 2021 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Jan Ericsson Q4 2021
25 Jan F5 fiscal Q1
25 Jan Verizon Q4 2021
25 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
25 Jan Uniti Group Q4
25 Jan European 5G Conference
26 Jan AT&T Q4 2021
26 Jan Corning Q4 2021
26 Jan Intel Q4 2021
26 Jan Calix Q4 2021
26 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2021
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan Elisa Q4 2021
27 Jan Apple fiscal Q1
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2021
27 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2021
27 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2021
27 Jan MTN Nigeria Q4 2021
27 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2021
27 Jan Comcast Q4 2021
27 Jan FCC meeting
28 Jan SK Hynix Q4
28 Jan Charter Communications Q4
28 Jan Telia Lithuania Q4 2021
28 Jan Telia Company Q4 2021
31 Jan KPN Q4 2021
31 Jan Cirrus Logic Q3
31 Jan NXP Semiconductors Q4 2021
31 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
31 Jan Harmonic Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now