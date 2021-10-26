Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
IT

Cisco brings AR to Webex with new Hologram platform

Tuesday 26 October 2021 | 16:19 CET | News
Cisco is taking its Webex communications platform into the virtual world with the launch of a new augmented reality platform called Webex Hologram. To help colleagues communicate better across remote locations, Webex Hologram creates an immersive 3D experience for videoconferencing using augmented reality headsets.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed / IT
Companies: Cisco / Magic Leap / Microsoft
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Cisco to add native mobile calling with Webex Go launch
Published 20 Oct 2021 11:03 CET | World
Cisco announced plans to make it easier to use its Webex communications platform on mobile devices. Webex Go is slated to launch ...

Webex by Cisco hits record 8 bln monthly calls
Published 08 Sep 2021 08:32 CET | World
Cisco announced it is hosting a record 8 billion calls monthly across its cloud calling platforms, the most of any cloud calling ...

Cisco launches instant-share video application Vidcast, aimed at business
Published 04 Aug 2021 09:45 CET | World
Cisco has announced the launch of a new application for the creation of short video messages aimed at companies operating with ...

Cisco launches new Webex logo with cheaper Suite package for hybrid working
Published 08 Jun 2021 14:01 CET | World
Cisco has unveiled a new logo for Webex and integrated offering for office communications called Webex Suite. The redesign ...

Cisco integrates UC cloud manager with Webex calling from AT&T

Published 08 Jun 2021 08:53 CET | United States
Cisco partnered AT&T Business to bring Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise to Cisco's Unified Communications Manager – Cloud ...

Cisco to buy event platform Socio Labs
Published 12 May 2021 16:50 CET | World
Cisco has agreed to acquire Socio Labs, a privately held company in the US with a tech platform for event organisers that ...

Cisco Webex, Box integrate more closely for enhanced collaboration
Published 05 May 2021 16:22 CET | World
Cisco is expanding integration of its Webex collaboration platform with cloud storage service Box. The new integration will ...

Cisco starts preview of real-time translation on Webex
Published 02 Mar 2021 16:16 CET | World
Cisco announced the start of real-time translation services on its videoconferencing platform Webex. Customers can preview the ...





Related Info

Cisco to add native mobile calling with Webex Go launch
20 Oct | World | News
Webex by Cisco hits record 8 bln monthly calls
8 Sep | World | News
Cisco launches instant-share video application Vidcast, aimed at business
4 Aug | World | News
Cisco launches new Webex logo with cheaper Suite package for hybrid working
8 Jun | World | News
Cisco integrates UC cloud manager with Webex calling from AT&T
8 Jun | United States | News
Cisco to buy event platform Socio Labs
12 May | World | News
Cisco Webex, Box integrate more closely for enhanced collaboration
5 May | World | News
Cisco starts preview of real-time translation on Webex
2 Mar | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct Cabsat
26 Oct MWC Los Angeles
27 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2021
27 Oct Spotify Q3 2021
27 Oct Twilio Q3
27 Oct Netgear Q3
27 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2021
27 Oct Megacable Q3
27 Oct Vertiv Q3
27 Oct TIM Q3 2021
27 Oct Hrvatski Telekom Q3 2021
27 Oct Android Dev Summit
27 Oct Digital Utilities Europe 2021
28 Oct Swisscom Q3 2021
28 Oct Telenet Q3 2021
28 Oct Nokia Q3 2021
28 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
28 Oct CyrusOne Q3
28 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3
28 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3
28 Oct Comcast Q3
28 Oct Rovio Q3 2021
28 Oct MTN Nigeria Q3 2021
28 Oct Millicom Q3 2021
28 Oct American Tower Corporation Q3
28 Oct HKBN FY results
28 Oct Amazon Q3
28 Oct Samsung Electronics Q3 2021
28 Oct CoreSite Q3 2021
28 Oct Airtel Africa Q3 2021
28 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
28 Oct Veon Q3 2021
28 Oct Apple fiscal Q3
28 Oct Cellnex Q3 2021
28 Oct Berec stakeholders forum
28 Oct Facebook Connect
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now