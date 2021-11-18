Edition: International
Cisco sales up 8% in October quarter, sees slower growth ahead

Thursday 18 November 2021 | 08:53 CET | News
Cisco reported a strong start to its fiscal year, with revenue in the first quarter to October rising 8 percent year-on-year to USD 12.9 billion. Earnings increased 37 percent to USD 0.70 per share, better than Cisco's guidance, and were up 8 percent on an adjusted basis. The company forecast slightly slower revenue growth in Q2, but increased its outlook for annual earnings growth. 

Categories: General
Companies: Cisco
Countries: World
