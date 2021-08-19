Edition: International
Cisco forecasts strong growth ahead after 8% rise in July quarter sales

Thursday 19 August 2021 | 08:43 CET | News
Cisco reported a strong finish to its fiscal year, with revenues in the fourth quarter to July up 8 percent year-on-year to USD 13.1 billion. Net earnings rose 15 percent to USD 3.0 billion or USD 0.71 per share, better than the company's outlook. Cisco expects the growth to continue in the new year, forecasting revenues up 5-7 percent compared to just 1 percent growth in the past year.

Categories: General
Companies: Cisco
Countries: World
