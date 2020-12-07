Edition: International
Cisco sales rise 7% in April quarter as product demand improves

Thursday 20 May 2021 | 08:44 CET | News
Cisco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter to April. Revenue rose 7 percent year-on-year to USD 12.8 billion, its first growth in over a year, and earnings were up 5 percent to USD 0.68 per share. The company said it recorded 10 percent annual growth in product orders, the strongest demand in nearly a decade.

Categories: General
Companies: Cisco
Countries: World
